'Yellowstone' 's Lainey Wilson Responds After a Video of Her Performing in Leopard Pants Goes Viral

"However you found me, I'm happy you're here!" the country singer said

By Dana Rose Falcone
Published on January 2, 2023 03:20 PM
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson. Photo: Rich Fury/Getty

Lainey Wilson received new fans for the holidays.

After a video of her performing in leopard pants went viral on TikTok because of how her butt looked in the flared bottoms, the country star, 30, noticed an influx of attention.

"I can't even scroll on TikTok on my 'For You' page without seeing my fat butt on everything," Wilson said in a social media video posted on Dec. 15. "It says hashtag-trend! Whatever brings the people in, whatever brings the people in! But I'm just letting y'all know, go check out my record, Bell Bottom Country. Happy to have ya either way. However you found me, I'm happy. I'm happy you're here!"

Wilson, who appears on Yellowstone season 5, then joked about the name of her album.

"Y'all see what I did with Bell Bottom Country?" she continued in the video, putting emphasis on the word "bottom." "See what I did? We didn't even plan that, but, you know what? The Lord has a way of working things out."

The viral performance took place at the Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek located in Raleigh, North Carolina, in June.

"She is beautiful and has it going on in all aspects," one TikTok user wrote about Wilson.

Another commented, "Finally someone who has a woman's body!!"

The popularity of Wilson's performance inspired other women to post body-positive videos set to the singer's track "Heart Like a Truck."

"Did Lainey Wilson really just turn my biggest insecurity into my biggest flex?" a TikTok user wrote Dec. 22, adding in the caption that she hopes "the people from middle school that used to make fun of me for it watch this."

Lainey Wilson in Yellowstone Season 5
Paramount Network

Another user thanked Wilson for helping her accept her body.

"Shoutout to Lainey Wilson for making our body type, the new 'flex' bc 'your not fat your just thick' has really been sitting wrong w me," she wrote in a video posted Dec. 19.

