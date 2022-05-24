"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing," Wynonna wrote on Instagram announcing the single

Wynonna Judd Keeps Promise to Late Mother Naomi to 'Continue Singing' on Waxahatchee Collab 'Other Side'

Wynonna Judd is keeping a promise to her late mother and music partner to continue her musical career.

Less than a month after her mother Naomi's unexpected death, Wynonna released a new collaboration and message of hope with indie rock group Waxahatchee titled "Other Side."

"In the midst of everything that has happened, I said that I would continue to sing. So, here I am. I met @waxa_katie last year and we connected immediately," Wynonna, 57, wrote on Instagram alongside the single's cover art.

She continued, "We recorded 'Other Side' in the studio here on the farm and it was one of my favorite recording experiences ever. I'm thankful for the opportunity to sing with the next generation of greatness. 🎶 'Other side' is out now!"

The mellow, guitar-backed single marks Wynonna's first release since 2020 and sends a message of optimism to listeners.

"I got a heart, a heart of gold / Casts a shadow, dark and cold," she sings. "If we move our way against the tide / There's something on the other side."

Katie Crutchfield, the band's vocalist, said working with Wynonna was one of the most "stimulating" experiences she's had in her "songwriting career."

"Wynonna is an icon and a fountain of wisdom. Sharing space with her to create something new was really nothing but a joy and an honor. Her spirit inspires me daily and her continued encouragement has meant the world," she said in a press release.

Wynonna Judd and Katie Crutchfield | Credit: Jonny Eastlund

Last week, Wynonna revealed she would be moving forward with the previously-announced The Judds: The Final Tour after her mother's death.

"I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna said in a statement. "I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together."

Naomi's husband Larry Strickland, also added, "I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do."

During the highly anticipated tour, Wynonna will be joined onstage by country music stars to help her perform some of The Judds' most timeless hits. The first notable guest will be Martina McBride, who will help kick off select nights with a set of her own hits before Wynonna takes the stage.

Wynonna first announced she was moving forward with the tour during her mother's tribute event, which was nationally televised earlier this month to mourn and celebrate the country singer's life and award-winning career.

"I've made a decision, and I thought I'd share it on national television that, after a lot of thought, I'm gonna have to honor her and do this tour," Wynonna, with tears streaming down her cheeks, told the crowd, as well as CMT viewers at home.

"The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you've carried me for 38 years," she added. "So we will continue this spectacle. That's what she would want, right?"

Naomi's daughters, Ashley Judd and Wynonna, announced their mother's death in an emotional statement obtained by PEOPLE on April 30.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."