Wynonna Judd Reveals She Wrote New Song 'Broken and Blessed' After Death of Mom Naomi: 'That's How I Feel'

Country legend Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30, 2022

Published on January 26, 2023 08:19 PM
wynonna judd presenting at the 2022 cma awards
Wynonna Judd. Photo: abc

Wynonna Judd is channeling her emotions into her art.

The country music star, 58, revealed that she created a new song after the death of mom Naomi Judd, who died by suicide at age 76, while preparing for the second leg of shows for The Judds: The Final Tour.

"I just wrote a song called 'Broken and Blessed,' and that's how I feel on this tour," she told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview. " 'I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah' is one of the lines in it."

After reciting some of the lyrics a cappella, she continued: "I struggle. And I think when I struggle, I say it onstage."

2022 CMT Music Awards – Arrivals
Terry Wyatt/WireImage

While she did not say when the song would be released, she revealed that she is also finding solace with her sister, Ashley Judd.

"I'm an orphan now, and I know that," said Wynonna. "I also have a sister I'm getting close to more so than ever. That's a remarkable thing to have someone in your life that you're so different from, but that you can meet somewhere in the middle, and it works."

New dates of the tour begin Thursday in Pennsylvania; the concert will hit major cities before wrapping up in Hollywood, Florida, on Feb. 25.

RELATED VIDEO: Wynonna Judd Says Touring Is Healing After Mom Naomi's Death: 'I Want People to Know There Is Hope'

She first announced moving forward with the tour during her mother's nationally televised tribute event on May 16.

Prior to embarking on the first set of shows in October, she spoke with PEOPLE about going on tour, saying: "Am I going to go home and just get depressed and down, and stay stuck in that? I signed on for this tour because it's like, 'I gotta do something.' "

Despite the death of her mother, Judd expressed that she was ready to take a leap of faith and perform. "I'm looking forward to showing up and walking out onstage," she said, likening her "terrifying jitters" to those felt while preparing to walk down the wedding aisle.

"You're terrified to say, 'I do,' in front of everybody, but you do, and you feel this, 'Ahh,' and you just feel the good stuff. I'm ready to feel the good stuff," she added. "I'm going to walk out on that stage like I know what I'm doing. [The crowd is] going to buy it, or at least some of them will. I'm excited about that."

