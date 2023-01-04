Wynonna Judd Says She's 'OK' and 'Working So Hard' on Mental Health After Canceling NYE Performance

Wynonna Judd is updating fans on the state of her mental health after she was forced to cancel a New Year's Eve performance due to vertigo.

The country singer, 58, shared a video to Instagram on Tuesday "checking in" after fans expressed concern that she was potentially overworking herself amid a busy schedule.

"I'm OK… I have heard some of the comments and the first thought I had was, 'Opinions and buttholes,'" she said. "And then I realized people are genuinely concerned so I want to respond to that piece."

Judd was scheduled to perform alongside Kelsea Ballerini at CBS' New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash show, but pulled out the day of, citing "an extreme bout of vertigo." As she spoke in her Instagram video, the star shared a social media comment from a fan that suggested she may need to take a break.

"I am working so hard on my mental, physical and spiritual well-being. I have a great team and I'm really blessed and I'm broken and I'm working really hard at self-care, which is not selfish, it's sacred," she said. "So just know that yeah, I'm me. I work really hard. We call it Wynonna Incorporated because I incorporate a lot into my life. I have a very full schedule, but I also have time off to be on the farm and to walk in the woods and take the dogs and tonight is Mexican night. We're playing games and it's family."

She concluded: "So I'm OK and the last thing I'll say is, can't keep a good woman down for too long."

The "Love Can Build a Bridge" singer said Saturday that she was "absolutely heartbroken and so sorry" to have to cancel her performance, but looked forward to singing with Ballerini in February on tour.

Judd lost her mother and bandmate Naomi Judd to suicide in April, and has since been open about her grieving process and the ways in which her life has changed since.

Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd. Jeff Kravitz/Getty

"I'll tell you what I know about death. In death, there is life. I feel both at the same time simultaneously," she told PEOPLE in her September cover story. "I feel joy and sorrow. I'm walking in paradox. I'm literally a walking contradiction. I feel joy. I feel pain. I feel light. I feel dark."

The star has maintained a busy schedule in the months since April, and in 2022 set off on an 11-date arena tour that was originally planned alongside Naomi. In October, the tour was extended for a series of new dates that will include musical guests like Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride.

"I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah," Judd said on the Today show in October. "And these shows are healing me one show at a time. All of my friends are coming; it's like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end. I feel like I'm doing a victory lap and the fans are watching me and they're for me because they grew up with me, I've been around that long."