Wynonna Judd will continue to honor her late mother and musical partner's legacy on the road.

During an appearance on the Today show on Monday, Wynonna revealed that The Judds: The Final Tour will continue into 2023 with 15 more shows.

"I just found this out a week ago. They said, 'They're adding more shows.' I said, 'OK,' " Wynonna, 58, told host Hoda Kotb, 58. "What am I going to do Hoda, sit at home and complain? Fifteen more shows, you can get yours now."

Earlier in the interview, Kotb asked Wynonna what she thinks she would be doing if it weren't for the tour. "I would be at home planning my next big moment," the country singer said.

"You sit at home during the pandemic and you talk about what you're going to do when you can go back out. That is what we do" she continued. "And with your kids, you play with your home and your family and you think, 'What's my next big moment?' Because that's what we live for, that's what we work for."

The new dates will kick off on Jan. 26 in Pennsylvania and will hit major cities before wrapping up in Hollywood, Florida on Feb. 25.

"I have never felt so overwhelmed by this much love and support!," Wynonna said in a press release. "The emotions that flow while listening to the different generations of fans sing back to me each night has been other-worldly."

"I am so humbled by every artist that has come to sing with me on this tour. They've all managed to bring something so unique to The Judds music and I can say that no two shows are the same. It has been so life-giving!"

She continued, "The decision to add 15 more shows was a no-brainer for me. The fans have been such a gift during my time of grieving and honoring my mother in song. What an amazing season this is. I look so forward to continuing the celebration of the music that has changed my life forever."

The shows — originally meant to be performed with her mom Naomi, who died in April at 76 following a long struggle with mental health — were planned as an 11-date arena tour. However, due to the overwhelming support from fans, it was extended.

Throughout the tour, Wynonna had several musical guests including Ashley McBryde, Brandi Carlile, Kelsea Ballerini, Little Big Town and Martina McBride — who will join her once again for the new dates.

Presale tickets are available for Citi cardmembers now, while tickets for the general public will be on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET at TheJudds.com.

Earlier this month, Judd opened up to PEOPLE in a cover story interview about braving the stage without her mother.

"This is my opportunity to step into a situation that I don't know that I am ready to do what I'm about to do, but I think it's going to heal me," she said at the time.

"I'm teaching what I want to learn, which is how to have peace and joy in a really negative [time]," the country musician explained. "I want people to know that they're loved. I want people to know that there is hope."

Since Naomi's death, Judd has spent time feeling sadness and disbelief toward the loss, but she doesn't want to sit in the dark feelings. "Am I going to go home and just get depressed and down, and stay stuck in that?" she says. "I signed on for this tour because it's like, 'I gotta do something.'"

RELATED VIDEO: People Cover Story: Wynonna Judd

During her interview with Kotb, the songstress also revealed how she's feeling — and explained why the shows have felt like a "victory lap."

"I'm somewhere between hell and hallelujah. And these shows are healing me one show at a time. All of my friends are coming; it's like the greatest party you throw yourself before the end. I feel like I'm doing a victory lap and the fans are watching me and they're for me because they grew up with me, I've been around that long."

She continued, "They're bringing their next generations, sisters — I'm seeing up to four generations at the shows. It's a crazy time because it's not about show business. This is a celebration of life as well as people going through their own stuff while listening to the songs of what they went through."