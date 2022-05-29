"I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did," Wynonna Judd wrote of mother Naomi Judd, who died by suicide in late April

Wynonna Judd Reflects on Mom Naomi's Death a Month Later: 'This Cannot Be How The Judds Story Ends'

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 11: (L-R) Wynonna Judd and Naomi Judd attend the 2022 CMT Music Awards at Nashville Municipal Auditorium on April 11, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

Wynonna Judd is reflecting on life without her late mother Naomi Judd.

On Sunday, just under a month after Naomi died by suicide at age 76, Wynonna, 57, penned a heartfelt message on Instagram detailing how she is doing following the loss of her mom.

"Checking in. There is so much happening in the world right now," the singer began the caption of her post, alongside an image of herself performing.

Noting that she had trouble coming up with the words to share, Wynonna wrote, "Before I sat down to write this, I thought, 'No…I just don't know what to say.' Then, I heard the words from my life coach asking me, 'What do you know?' And I began to cry."

"WHAT DO I KNOW??" she continued. "I DO know, that the pain of losing Mom on 4/30 to suicide is so great, that I often feel like I'm not ever going to be able to fully accept and surrender to the truth that she left the way she did. This cannot be how The Judds story ends.💔."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 15: Wynonna Judd performs onstage during CMT and Sandbox Live's "Naomi Judd: A River Of Time Celebration" at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT) Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty for CMT

Continuing her statement, Wynonna said that "in order to be a healthier grandparent to my firstborn grandchild Kaliyah," she would have to "continue to show up for myself {first} and do the personal healing work." She also plans to "break the cycle of addiction & family dysfunction."

"I know that it is a simple steps program, and those steps are not easy to take at times," she explained.

The country star then detailed that she "made a commitment to keep doing the 'next right thing,' and schedule weekly appointments so that I continue with the ongoing work, even when I have good days."

"I DO know, that I feel so helpless—right now especially," Wynonna shared. "I DO know, that as corny as it sounds, 'Love Can Build A Bridge.' I find myself humming the song that Mom wrote for the fans, to myself here on the farm at night."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 15: Wynonna Judd performs onstage during Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration at Ryman Auditorium on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/Getty Images) Credit: Mickey Bernal/Getty

Wynonna also wrote that she understands she can't "do this grieving thing all by myself," noting, "it's okay to reach out for help."

"I will continue to fight for my faith, for my SELF, for my family, and I WILL continue to show up & sing," she added.

Wynonna then thanked her followers for "all for your love and support" and concluded her message by writing, "Let's check in more often. 🎶💜🎶."

Wynonna, alongside sister Ashley Judd, announced their mother's death in an emotional statement obtained by PEOPLE late last month.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

The following day, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and a tearful Wynonna accepted the honor onstage at Nashville's CMA Theater. "Though my heart's broken, I will continue to sing, because that's what we do," she said during the ceremony.

Earlier this month, Wynonna revealed she would be moving forward with the previously announced The Judds: The Final Tour after her mother's death.