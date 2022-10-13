Wynonna Judd is singing her song "Other Side" for the very first time live.

Taking part in Duke Spirits' The Masters Music Series, Judd, 58, performs a live version of the single that she released this past May with Waxahatchee.

Introducing Judd, series host Jennifer Wayne of Runaway June, praises her as "probably the best female singer since Patsy Cline."

She adds, "She was first known for being in the duo of The Judds but she is celebrated in her own right."

Wayne notes that Judd is a five-time Grammy winner with more than 20 No. 1 hit songs "which is just crazy."

Before beginning the song onstage, Judd confesses, "This is my first time singing this song in public. I just recorded it with Waxahatchee. My soul sister in song Katie Crutchfield and I just did a duet together so ... "

Launched on Oct. 7, Duke Spirits' live video series features performances that "[unite] an accomplished group of musicians and writers, showcasing and supporting both emerging and established artists through various programs and initiatives," a release shared with PEOPLE says.

Duke Spirits will release two new clips weekly on its official YouTube page.

Along with Judd, the series will show talented artists like Eric Paslay singing "Friday Night" and Paul McDonald performing "New Lovers."

Craig Campbell, The Dryes, Runaway June, Marcus Hummon, Jake Rose, Josh Shilling, Jennifer Wayne and her husband Austin Moody will also showcase some of their top songs.

When creating the series, Executive Producer and Duke Spirits Founder Chris Radomski along with Producer Austin Moody "envisioned a sound that embodies the soul and pride of America, the same spirit personified by the legendary Duke, John Wayne."

The performances are shot at Studio A in Sound Emporium Studios in Nashville.

"I am extremely proud and honored to work with such a talented and giving group of artists," Radomski said. "We share common values and passions which are the foundation of America and represented by the soul of Duke Spirits. We hope The Masters Music Series will showcase great performances and provide a platform to support emerging artists."

"My goal for The Masters Music Series was to create a sound which 'The Duke' himself would approve of," Moody added. "As a man who valued quality and character, we had to make sure this sounded like we were making a record. To back each artist, I handpicked musicians who have a 'thing,' something that no one can truly recreate but those players themselves. It's not only the playing you have to think about, it's the attitude – it's the grit."