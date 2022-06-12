Wynonna Judd Makes Surprise Appearance and Honors Late Mom Naomi at CMA Fest Alongside Carly Pearce

Wynonna Judd and Carly Pearce performed a duet of The Judds' 1984 hit "Why Not Me" during the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Wynonna Judd performs during day 2 of CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Wynonna Judd is continuing to pay tribute to her late mother Naomi.

The singer, 58, made a surprise appearance at the CMA Fest in Nashville, Tennessee, on Friday, where she joined Carly Pearce for a duet of The Judds' 1984 hit "Why Not Me."

Ahead of inviting Wynonna onstage, Pearce, 32, paid tribute to her and Naomi, highlighting how the country superstar duo inspired her own career trajectory.

"CMA Fest, we lost one of our absolute pillars in country music earlier this year: Miss Naomi Judd," she began. "As a girl growing up in Kentucky, I idolized the Judds and wanted to be like them."

"My first concert was to see Wynonna. And I've always loved all of the music that the Judds made and feel like it is such a representation of the best of country music," Pearce continued, before welcoming Wynonna onstage.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 10: Carly Pearce and Wynonna Judd perform during day 2 of the CMA Fest 2022 at Nissan Stadium on June 10, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Mickey Bernal/WireImage) Credit: Mickey Bernal/WireImage

Wynonna, alongside sister Ashley Judd, announced their mother's death in an emotional statement obtained by PEOPLE in April. Naomi died by suicide at age 76.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public," the statement read. "We are in unknown territory."

The following day, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame, and a tearful Wynonna accepted the honor onstage at Nashville's CMA Theater. "Though my heart's broken, I will continue to sing, because that's what we do," she said during the ceremony.

Last month, Wynonna revealed she would be moving forward with the previously announced The Judds: The Final Tour after her mother's death.