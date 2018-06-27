Wynonna Judd's Daughter, 22, Sentenced to Eight Years in Prison

Wynonna Judd‘s daughter, Grace Pauline Kelley, has been sentenced to eight years in prison.

PEOPLE confirms the 22-year-old, whose father is Judd’s first husband Arch Kelley, is currently behind bars at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning, Tennessee, and has been serving her jail time since April.

Kelley’s release date is August 10, 2025, but she is eligible for parole on February 4, 2019.

A rep for Judd did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Kelley was sentenced to prison for leaving a court-mandated drug recovery program, violating her probation, according to Radar Online, which also reported that her arrest was issued in November 2017.

Months prior, in May 2017, she pled guilty to meth manufacture, delivery, sale and possession with intent in Williamson County Court. She was also charged with manufacturing and delivering meth in nearby Maury County but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possession of meth.

A spokesperson for Williamson County Court and Williamson County Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.

Kelley was previously ordered to serve 11 months and 29 days in jail but the sentence was suspended and instead, her jail time was to be served on probation after 30 days in jail in March 2017 followed by 180 days in-house rehab program.

2017 was not the only year of ups and downs for Kelley.

In December 2015, she was arrested in a Walgreens parking lot in Nashville and in May 2016 was charged with promotion of meth manufacture to which she pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of possessing meth, according to Radar Online. That same year, she was arrested in Alabama for being a “fugitive from justice,” and her probation was revoked.