Wynonna Judd Announces Special Guests for Fall Tour in Honor of Late Mother: 'I Am Feeling Extra Grateful'

Among the star-studded guest list for the tour are Martina McBride, Faith Hill, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde and Trisha Yearwood

NASHVILLE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd backstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images)

NASHVILLE - APRIL 11: Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd backstage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards, broadcasting LIVE from Nashville on Monday, April 11 (8:00-11:00 PM LIVE ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+*. (Photo by Dillon Sherlock/CBS via Getty Images)

"I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most," Wynonna said in a statement. "I am grateful that we will continue to honor The Judds legacy, together."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Naomi's husband Larry Strickland, also added, "I am so happy that in this time of grief for us all, Wynonna has agreed to move forward with this tour as my sweet wife Naomi would have wanted her to do."

During the highly anticipated tour, Wynonna will be joined onstage by country music stars to help her perform some of The Judds' most timeless hits. The first notable guest will be Martina McBride, who will help kick off select nights with a full set of her own hits before Wynonna takes the stage.

In addition to a star-studded guest list, Wynonna also announced an extra final stop in the Judds' home-state of Kentucky at the Rupp Arena in Lexington. This last show, which will occur on Oct. 29, will prove to be an emotional moment for the singer. "What a full-circle moment it will be to end the tour in Kentucky where it all began," Wynonna shared.

To make the show even more special, Wynonna will be joined by country legend Faith Hill at the Kentucky arena. "It means so much to have my sisterfriend, Faith, join me for this musical celebration." Wynonna added. "It is pretty amazing – all of the people who have come forward to offer up their time and their gifts. I am feeling extra grateful."

Wynonna also posted the details of the upcoming tour to social media. "It may look a little different now, but we WILL continue to honor The Judds' legacy," the singer wrote in the caption. "It's amazing to me, all of the artists who have come forward offering their time and their gifts. I am feeling so grateful."

The 11-date arena tour, produced by Sandbox Live and Live Nation, will begin Sept. 30 at the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Tickets are available for purchase.

Wynonna first announced moving forward with the tour during her mother's tribute event, a nationally televised show earlier this month to mourn and celebrate the country singer's life and award-winning career.

Naomi Judd: 'A River Of Time' Celebration on May 15, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee Ashley Judd and Wynonna Judd | Credit: Mickey Bernal/Getty

"I've made a decision, and I thought I'd share it on national television that, after a lot of thought, I'm gonna have to honor her and do this tour," Wynonna, tears streaming down her cheeks, told the crowd, as well as CMT viewers at home.

"The show must go on, as hard as it may be, and we will show up together, and you will carry me as you've carried me for 38 years ... So we will continue this spectacle. That's what she would want, right?"