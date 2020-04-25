Willie Nelson Signs Face Masks to Be Auctioned Off with Profits Going Toward Making More PPE

Image zoom Charity Auctions Today

Willie Nelson is doing his part to aid in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

A Houston resident making face masks for the community during the pandemic was recently touched by Nelson's charitable actions after she sent the country icon and his wife Annie D'Angelo a few masks to stay safe.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Tanya Boike told Houston television station KTRK that she and a local nurse, Monica Cabazos, have been creating masks to stop the spread of COVID-19 and have given out over 500 masks to date.

As Boike is friendly with the singer's granddaughter, Noelle Ward, she wanted to make sure Nelson and his wife received a few masks of their own.

Little did she know, Nelson would have an even better idea of what to do with the masks upon receiving them.

"[Noelle] texted me a few minutes later and said ‘Pops would rather sign these and have them auction them off. That way you can get more materials and keep making these masks for free,’ " Boike told the station.

RELATED: How Celebs Are Helping Others During the Coronavirus Pandemic

Image zoom Willie Nelson: Jim Herrington

"I just lost it. That’s not what I had made them for,” she explained.

Upon Nelson's suggestion, Boike listed the signed masks on the FrontLine-Angels auction website, with each one starting at a bid of $200. Currently, the fundraiser has raised $300 and the bidding is now live.

“Well, that’s him. That’s who he is. That’s him every day," Ward told KTRK of her famous grandfather.

Ward added, "He’s just relaxed. He’s just giving. He’s just got a great smile, and he’s just the best."

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.