Willie Nelson Reminisces on Smoking a 'Lot of Marijuana' with 'Great Friend' Snoop Dogg in Amsterdam

The 89-year-old country legend kicked off the new year by collaborating with Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart for a cheeky BIC lighter campaign

Published on February 4, 2023
As Willie Nelson looks ahead at what's to come in his already storied career, the 89-year-old music legend expressed gratitude for his journey thus far.

"I have been so fortunate this far, that I just hope for things to continue the way they are," Nelson told PEOPLE ahead of his 90th birthday on April 29th. "I think it would be too much to ask for anything more than what I already have experienced."

To kick off the new year, Nelson is featured in BIC's newest campaign for the company's EZ Reach Lighter alongside Martha Stewart and his friend Snoop Dogg — an experience the Grammy winner called "a lot of fun."

"I love Snoop," Nelson said of working with his friend who he recalls meeting more than a decade ago when the pair collaborated on the song "My Medicine." "He and I are great friends — have been forever. It was a lot of fun just hanging out and getting to do some things — Snoop and I."

In December, Snoop, 51, talked about his friendship with Nelson on SiriusXM's Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

During the interview, Brady, 45, asked the rapper about "the most stoned" he's ever been.

His answer? "With Willie f---ing Nelson."

Snoop then went on to recall a time he was in Amsterdam with Nelson, who is known to enjoy marijuana and even has two brands of cannabis, on 4/20.

Martha Stewart, Willie Nelson and Snoop Dogg pictured promoting BIC's EZ-Reach lighter
BIC

"We was in Amsterdam on 4/20, and he was doing a concert out there," Snoop told the hosts. "So, we went back to his hotel room, and we was playing dominoes."

"Me and him were playing dominoes one-on-one," Snoop continued. "He whooping my ass, and I'm just getting higher and higher and higher. He just keep passing it to me, and I'm like, 'This old motherf---er's outsmoking me.'"

Nelson also had fond memories of the trip telling PEOPLE that the two "smoked a lot of marijuana and had a lot of fun."

"I was over in Amsterdam and I called him, I said, 'Come on over here and let's have some fun,'" Nelson remembered. "So he did, and we hung out at all the hotspots over there, The Bulldog and Gray Area and all the good stuff."

In what is already gearing up to be a banner year for the father of eight, on Wednesday it was announced that he is one of 14 people nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame this year.

As a 10-time Grammy Award winner already, Nelson is also up for three awards at this year's ceremony taking place on Feb. 5. Later this year, he is set to release a new studio album, I Don't Know a Thing About Love — a 10 song collection that pays tribute to songwriter Harlan Howard.

Though COVID-19 kept Nelson — and many artists — away from their fans, the "On the Road Again" singer has since been reunited with live audiences and has a string of shows lined up this year starting later this month.

Willie Nelson Me and Paul Excerpt
Willie Nelson. Pamela Springsteen

"It was a great experience just to be back, and see the fans, and have them sing along with me," Wilson told PEOPLE of returning to the stage when COVID restrictions were lifted. "There's a lot of therapy there, when people sing, if they feel like it, clap their hands. They enjoy it as much as I do."

A set of shows coming up on his schedule is sure to be extra special as it's a two-night birthday celebration for Nelson himself at the Hollywood Bowl on April 29 and 30.

Though more artists are said to be announced, so far Nelson is set to be joined by dozens of acts including Beck, Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges, The Chicks and of course, his pal Snoop.

"I can't say thank you enough to all the people who are taking time out of their daily lives to come out and help me sing 'Happy Birthday' on my 90th birthday," Nelson said of the upcoming celebration. "I really appreciate it. I love them all for doing it."

After more than six decades in the industry, Nelson is showing no signs of slowing down though says when it comes to finding inspiration for new music — he's sticking to old routines.

"I hope that if there is something out there I need to write, I hope my instincts will bring it to me," he said. "That's the way it always happens."

