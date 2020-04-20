Willie Nelson to Host Virtual 'Come and Toke It' Weed-Themed Variety Show on 4/20

Willie Nelson isn’t letting the coronavirus pandemic stop him from celebrating 4/20.

Nelson, an avid marijuana enthusiast, will be hosting a weed-themed variety show on Monday called “Come and Toke It,” presented by Luck Reunion.

“This 4/20 at 4:20 p.m. CT we’re bringing together artists, chefs, comedians, educators and more for 4 hours and 20 minutes of cannabis-centric entertainment hosted by Willie Nelson himself — all from the comfort of quarantine,” the description reads on a YouTube video promoting the event.

Nelson, 86, also shared a quick video message. “Happy 4/20 out there, y’all. Y’all have a hit for me, and pass it on,” he said while taking a hit from an electronic smoking device.

Confirmed guests for the show include Matthew McConaughey, Kacey Musgraves, Billy Ray Cyrus, Toby Keith, Ziggy Marley, Tommy Chong, Bill Maher, Beto O’Rourke, and more.

Nelson is a well-documented fan of weed, and even has his own curated line of marijuana called Willie’s Reserve.

“I feel like I bought so much, it’s time to start selling it back!” he said back in 2015.

Nelson even convinced his pal Woody Harrelson to start smoking pot again after the actor took a two-year break.

“He was never comfortable with me quitting, it just bothered him,” Harrelson said in May 2018. “I would always say, ‘Willie ,you know I’m not smoking,’ He would always do the same thing like he was hearing it for the first time, ‘Oh really? Sorry!’ This happened like 500 times.”

But after a poker game, Nelson got Harrelson to smoke up.

“I was in a celebratory mood and he hands me that pin and I was just snatched and it was like ‘Ah, f— it,’ ” Harrelson said. “I take a big draw of it and he says ‘Welcome home, son.’ ”

Image zoom Woody Harrelson and Willie Nelson Ebet Roberts/Redferns

In December, Nelson revealed that he no longer smokes cigarettes. Several months prior, the musician had to cancel his 2019 summer tour due to “breathing problems.”

