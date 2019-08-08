Willie Nelson Cancels Remainder of His Tour Due to 'Breathing Problem' but Promises 'I'll Be Back'

Image zoom Scott Legato/Getty Images

Outlaw country legend Willie Nelson has canceled the remainder of his tour with Alison Krauss due to breathing difficulties.

The 86-year-old singer tweeted the news following his show on Wednesday at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio. He and Krauss have been touring together since June 14 and were scheduled to stay on the road together for more than 30 shows through Nov. 29.

“I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out,” Nelson wrote to his fans on Twitter.

“I’ll be back,” he added, signing the tweet, “Love, Willie.”

This is not the first time Nelson has had to cancel performances due to respiratory issues. Back in January 2018, he canceled a handful of shows due to breathing difficulties he was experiencing while recovering from the flu. In August 2017, he was forced to halt a concert in Salt Lake City after suffering respiratory issues, requiring a brief hospitalization. He also canceled several shows in January 2017 and February 2018 due to a “bad cold.”

Nelson dropped his 67th album, Ride Me Back Home, in June.

The self-proclaimed “last man standing” in the pantheon of country blues greats told AARP The Magazine in June that he keeps heading out on the road at his age because he doesn’t want to slow down.

“You’ve gotta want it,” he said. “And when you get it you got to still want it.”

When it comes to his longevity, Nelson said he credits the power of positive thinking. “A negative thought will kill you. So if you’re even thinking negative you’ve got to change that first.”

In some ways, he feels as though his headstrong manner hasn’t changed much in the ensuing decades. “I don’t do what I don’t want to do, but if I want to do it, get out of the goddamn way because I’m going to do it!” he told the magazine. “And I suggest everyone have an attitude similar.”