Willie Morrison Marries Lindsey Jones: All the Details from Their Weekend Wedding

Photographer Ford Fairchild knew there was just something about his friends — rising country singer/songwriter Willie Morrison and Country Music Association executive Lindsey Jones — that told him that the two could very well live happily ever after.

Three years ago, he introduced them. And the rest is sweet, sweet history.

"I didn't know she would be my wife the first time I met her, but every day we spent together I fell more and more in love with her," Morrison, 33, tells PEOPLE in a recent interview. "To me, that is so much more powerful, and genuine. There just came a point when I thought, she is the most amazing woman I've ever met, and I have to spend the rest of my life with this woman."

"Forever takes time and we didn't rush things," adds Jones, 33. "I would say we naturally gravitated towards each other almost instantly, though. The more I got to know Willie, the more I was impressed by how caring and patient he is. He's one of those friends that you know will drop everything in a time of need and a family member you can always count on."

She adds "He's just a good person and the more I grew to know him, the more I knew I had found someone so special."

Over a year since popping the question to Jones during a trip to Paris back in 2020, the self-proclaimed 'best friends' joined their hands and their lives together in a stunningly beautiful wedding ceremony that took place Saturday evening at the former home of Reba McEntire — The Estate at Cherokee Dock.

Wearing an Allure wedding gown while adorned in statement jewelry pieces designed by Dylan Lex, Jones seemed to float as she walked down an exquisitely decorated aisle where Morrison stood in a classic black tux.

Originally scheduled for May 15, the event was moved to Aug. 28 due to the ongoing pandemic, and because of that, the couple asked guests to take certain precautions when it came to the health and safety of others, including vaccinations or negative COVID tests within 72 hours of the event. Other accommodations included having most of the event take place outside, with the reception occurring in a spacious room with optional outdoor seating.

"Honestly, I think the pandemic showed us that we can get through anything," explains Morrison, who recently released his second solo single "Heartbreak Girl." "We basically got back from our engagement and went into lockdown."

Officiating the wedding was Rev. Melanie Morrison, who happens to be Willie's aunt and who stood by as Morrison and Jones recited their self-written vows to one another. She too smiled as she watched the couple exchange rings, with Jones' Couplet-designed wedding band adorned with the diamonds of her great-grandmother's very own ring. It was just one of the special ways that loved ones were included in the couple's special day.

"It [was] a pretty surreal moment to finally say we're husband and wife," raves Morrison. "It [was] awesome to look around the room and see Lindsey's grandmother talking to one of my cousins – just that scenario in general is pretty special and something that likely will not happen again."

The families also joined with one another on the dance floor after the couple completed their first dance to Fancy Hagood's romantic tune "Don't Blink."

"We know Fancy through mutual friends and fell in love with the lyrics of his song when we first heard it," Jones explains. "We knew it had to be a part of their big day. We were so excited about the first dance since Fancy was there in-person to perform it live. It was a super special moment."

Guest's appetites were nourished with a wide selection of food and drink options, many of which harkened back to the couple's beginnings.

"We wanted to go a some-what nontraditional route with our menu for the night, so opted to have two different food bars, [including] a taco and slider station [that included] spicy fried chicken biscuits, candied bacon Angus sliders, mini–pork BBQ sliders, and vegan banh mi," Jones said of the Chef's Market-catered event. "Guests [were also] greeted with glasses of rosé and passed hors d'oeuvres which included mini–Nashville hot chicken waffle cones, watermelon cups with feta cheese, and mini corn dogs on sticks."

Everyone's sweet tooth was also fulfilled thanks to Nashville cake designer Rachel Schut, who designed the wedding cake for the evening, which included layers of chocolate, vanilla, and lemon cake.

The event also included wise words from those closest to the couple, including welcomes from both Willie and Lindsey's fathers and heartfelt speeches from maid of honor Christina Cooper, best man Truman Morrison, Willie's childhood friends Sam and Kane, and Lindsey's groomsman, Ford Fairchild.

Upon the conclusion of the event, which was captured by celebrity photographer Rachel Deeb, who also photographed the wedding of Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd, Jones changed into a Needle & Thread dress for their send-off to a week-long honeymoon to St. Lucia.

