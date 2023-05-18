Why Blake Shelton's Contestants Want to Make Him Proud on His Final Season of 'The Voice' (Exclusive)

Team Blake contestants Grace West and Noivas performed on the first live show Monday night

By
Published on May 18, 2023 09:50 PM
Blake Shelton, Grace West and Noivas
Grace West, Blake Shelton and Noivas. Photo: Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

Team Blake has nothing but appreciation for the country star, who is currently coaching his final season of The Voice.

PEOPLE recently caught up with Team Blake's final contestants Grace West and Noivas as they opened up about working with the "God's Country" singer, 46.

"It's an honor, to be honest with you, to be here with a coach that's been here since the beginning that knows the in and outs — and he's a superstar," West, 19 — who wants "to do Blake proud" — told PEOPLE exclusively last Friday.

She adds, "He's been doing it for so long. To be one of the two who he's chosen in his last season to represent him going into the semi-finals, it's really an honor and it's really reassuring to our artistry and as people that our hard work is paying off and that we can do this."

Blake Shelton The Voice
Trae Patton/NBC via Getty

For Noivas, he's just happy to be a part of "the coveted Team Blake" and to learn from the "Sangria" singer.

"It is an absolute honor to be on his final team, to be able to sit and learn as much as we have from him and the wealth of knowledge that he has, especially being on this show from the start," Noivas, 31, says. "I have to prove to him and to America that I am worthy of being on Team Blake, the coveted Team Blake. And I'm worthy to make it to the finals."

The contestants also shared the top tips Shelton's given thus far — especially as they each advanced to the Top 8 after Monday's show.

"The best advice he's given is to be authentic. He's really instilled in me to be yourself no matter what," West says. "Do what you're doing and people will love it no matter what."

Meanwhile, Noivas says that Shelton "knows if you're a great person" — and he trusts that he was chosen to stay for a reason.

RELATED VIDEO: Adam Levine Reacts to Blake Shelton's Exit from The Voice: 'It's About Time'

"He can just tell — he's been in this industry for a long time so he can probably sniff out people who aren't as real as they seem," he says. "We're just here to make music because we love it and that's why he did it."

Shelton announced his own departure from the series in October. In December, he told PEOPLE he wanted to spend more time with wife Gwen Stefani and his stepsons and was focusing on his music career. Since the show debuted in 2011, Shelton has appeared for 23 consecutive seasons and scored nine wins in total.

New episodes of The Voice air on Mondays on NBC at 8 p.m. EST.

