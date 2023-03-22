Who Is George Strait's Wife? All About Norma Strait

George Strait has been married to his wife Norma Strait since 1971

By
Published on March 22, 2023 04:30 PM
Norma Strait and George Strait attend Medallion Ceremony to celebrate 2017 hall of fame inductees Alan Jackson, Jerry Reed And Don Schlitz at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 22, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee
Photo: Wyatt/Getty

George Strait and Norma Strait are high school sweethearts.

The King of Country Music met his future wife when they were both in high school. After dating on and off for a few years, the couple eloped in Mexico on Dec. 4, 1971, before George enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in Hawaii.

Now, over five decades later, the couple are still going strong. Norma has been by George's side for his biggest career moments, and the pair also became parents together, and later, grandparents.

In December 2021, the couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary. To mark the major milestone, George serenaded his wife with his song "I Cross My Heart" during a concert in Las Vegas, per CMT. "So I was 19 years old. And I knew this girl, Norma," he told the crowd. "She was 17, really hot. So we fell in love. We went to Mexico and eloped … 50 years ago today."

So, who is George Strait's wife? Here is everything to know about Norma Strait.

She and George got married in 1971

George Strait and Norma Strait during 25th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards at Pantages Theater in Hollywood, California, United States
Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection

In addition to their Dec. 4 elopement in Mexico, the couple also had a small wedding ceremony at a church in their hometown of Pearsall, Texas, when they returned to the states, according to Country Now.

Over the years, George has shared several Instagram posts celebrating their wedding anniversary.

She and George have two children

George and Norma Strait Family
George Strait Instagram

George and Norma welcomed their first child together, daughter Jenifer Lynn Strait, in 1972. Their son, George "Bubba" Strait Jr., was born in 1981.

However, Jenifer died in a car accident in 1986 when she was just 13 years old, per the Orlando Sentinel. In 2012, George told PEOPLE, "We were blessed to have been able to spend 13 years with our beautiful daughter Jenifer."

These days, Bubba is a competitive rodeo cowboy and a songwriter. He's even collaborated with his dad on some music.

"And now I've been able to write with my son," George told PEOPLE. "Bubba really got me back into writing. That's been a great experience for me, to be able to watch him grow and blossom as a songwriter. He's lovin' it, he plays guitar and he's doing really well. It's been such a blessing to work with him at this stage of my career."

In honor of Father's Day 2022, George shared a throwback photo on Instagram of himself, Norma, Jenifer and Bubba.

She and George honored their daughter Jenifer with a charity

Together, Norma and George created the Jenifer Strait Memorial Foundation in 1986, which "promotes charitable causes for children, and focuses its donations on various nonprofit organizations."

The country star also shared more about their late daughter on the foundation's website. "Jenifer had so many special friends. So many that Norma and I couldn't keep up with them a lot of the time," he wrote. "But we never met one of them we didn't like. They were special to her; they were special to us. Her very special love of all though was her brother Bubba. To watch them together, and the way she watched over him made us know he was always safe with her, no matter what. He loved her back in the same way, and always will, just as we always will."

She took care of Bubba while George was on tour

George Strait with wife, Norma, and son, George Jr.
Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty

When George was on tour for his music career, Norma stayed home to raise Bubba.

"Norma and I are so blessed that we found each other 41 years ago and were able to do all of this together, experience this life together, to support each other through everything, good times and bad," George told PEOPLE in 2012. "She stayed home until Bubba got out of high school and went to college, but since then she's come on the road with me too. We love each other and we still like each other. A lot!"

She and George are grandparents

Tamara Strait, Bubba Strait, Harvey Strait, George Strait and Norma Strait attend George Strait Honored as Texan of the Year at New Braunfels' Chamber of Commerce on March 23, 2018 in New Braunfels, Texas
R. Diamond/Getty

Bubba and his wife, Tamara, have two children: George "Harvey" Strait III born in 2012, and Jilliann Louise Strait, born in 2016. In a May 2022 Instagram post, Tamara shared a photo with Bubba and their kids to celebrate Mother's Day.

In his 2012 cover story for PEOPLE, George revealed that Bubba and Tamara live down the street from them in Texas. "We spend a lot of time with [Harvey] We're lucky [Bubba and Tamara] found each other and chose to live close by so we can see Harvey as much as we want," the proud grandpa said.

She starred in George's music video for "Codigo"

Norma stays mostly out of the spotlight, but in 2019, she made a surprise appearance in the music video for George's song "Codigo." Filmed in Mexico, the video shows Norma toasting with friends and dancing with the famed country singer.

She is supportive of George's career

George Strait (R) and wife Norma Strait appears onstage during the 44th annual Academy Of Country Music Awards' Artist of the Decade held at the MGM Grand on April 6, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller/Getty

Norma has supported George for years, and he often shows his love and appreciation for her on Instagram. In 2020, George shared a photo of himself and his "valentine" on Valentine's Day. Norma has also shown her support for George at award shows, like at the 1989 CMA Awards, where he won entertainer of the year.

In 2021, George shared a throwback photo on Instagram of him and Norma meeting former President George H. W. Bush in the White House to celebrate President's Day.

