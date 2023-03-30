Who Is Walker Hayes' Wife? All About Laney Beville Hayes

Walker Hayes and his wife Laney Beville Hayes are a "unit."

The "Fancy Like" singer has known Laney since they were kids, and they began dating in high school. They got married in 2004 and went on to have six children.

"We're a unit," Hayes told PEOPLE in February 2022. "We lean on each other. We're gonna be together as much as we can. Laney's my best friend. I mean, I want to tell her about everything. Honestly" — he corrects himself — "I don't even want to tell her about everything. I just want to do it all with her. And then that way I don't even have to tell her. She can see it for herself, and then we can just sit and smile about it."

Laney has been by her husband's side throughout his career, supporting him at his shows and attending several red carpet events with him. The pair also served as each other's support system after losing their seventh child in childbirth.

On June 12, 2022, the longtime couple celebrated their 18th wedding anniversary, with the country star penning a sweet note to Laney on Instagram.

"Laney, if you get on the gram and look at this, I love you. You're my best friend. Happy anniversary. 18 years baby let's goooo💪," he captioned a photo of him and Laney.

So, who is Walker Hayes' wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Laney Beville Hayes.

She and Walker met in elementary school

Walker and Laney have known each other since childhood. They met in elementary school in their hometown of Mobile, Alabama, according to Southern Living. However, the couple did not start dating until high school.

In 2019, Laney shared on The Bobby Bones Show that they connected while performing together in the play Little Shop of Horrors.

"My true first memory of him is, we were doing rehearsals — this is after we'd already made the cast. He had a solo — well, he was a lead in it, so he had a lot of solos," Laney said. "He started singing the first part of his first solo. I remember looking down the aisle and going, 'Who is that guy? That guy can sing!' "

In 2019, Walker shared a throwback photo of the couple snuggled up together in 1997 on Instagram.

She and Walker briefly broke up

The couple also went through a brief breakup, which ultimately made them realize they wanted to be together forever.

"I didn't know I wanted to marry Laney until we actually broke up for about nine or ten months right after college, and it was the hardest, it was almost like a divorce," Walker told Sounds Like Nashville. "We had been together for six, seven years, [but] that volatility that made us so beautiful also made us explosive … I wouldn't have said a lot of peers or families thought we were the greatest match, but we knew there was something we couldn't duplicate."

She and Walker got married in 2004

After reconciling, Walker and Laney got married on June 12, 2004.

In 2019, in honor of their 15th anniversary, Walker shared a throwback photo on Instagram of the couple dancing together on their wedding day. "💤 #2004," he captioned the sweet photo.

She and Walker have six children

Laney and Walker are the proud parents of three daughters — Lela, Everly and Loxley — and three sons — Chapel, Baylor and Beckett — who make frequent appearances on Walker's Instagram account. Their seventh child, daughter Oakleigh, died in childbirth after Laney suffered a uterine rupture. Walker told PEOPLE in 2017 that the couple originally planned on having four children, "but we just kept going." He added, "Everybody thinks I'm crazy having six kids and chasing this dream."

The family also has two dogs, Magnolia and Hazel.

She often joins Walker on tour

Walker shared with PEOPLE in February 2022 that the family would be joining him on tour in a 12-bunk bus with a tiny bathroom and a kitchenette. When he shared the news with Laney that she and the kids could join him on tour, he said, "We cried. We were so happy. It was better than a Grammy nomination." And their kids "lost their minds."

Walker often posts photos on his Instagram of his family's adventures on tour, including hanging backstage and joining him onstage.

She inspires Walker's songwriting

Walker gets tons of creative inspiration from Laney and their love and life together. He told PEOPLE in 2017 that his songs are "really just journal entries from my life. They're nothing more. I quit trying to write a song about Friday night that Jason Aldean might cut. I started writing songs about dollar stores, my kids, experiences with [wife] Laney. I just started writing about the truth because really that's my expertise."

Walker credits her for his career success

In addition to inspiring his music, Walker credits much of his success to his wife. In his 2017 interview with PEOPLE, he noted that her constant belief in him is what kept him going.

"She has a way of looking at me and remembering what's best about me," he explained. "Even though it's nowhere close to coming out ... Her faith in my gifts and my talents are beyond my own faith in them."

She appeared on the podcast That Sounds Fun

In August 2022, Laney made time to chat with Annie F. Downs during an episode of her That Sounds Fun podcast, where she discussed her relationship with Walker as well as her "journey of being married to an unbeliever, and so many other good conversations about faith, family, life and friendship."

Walker proudly posted about the episode on his Instagram, where he wrote, "As I listened I felt extremely grateful to love and be loved by Laney through some of life's life's tougher 💩 and I'm truly blown away by what the Lord has done with our family and how he is using our mess to speak to others."

She dances to Walker's songs on TikTok

While she may not be as into TikTok as her husband is, Laney supports her husband's career by dancing with him on the social media platform to his music. In August 2022, Walker shared a video of himself and Laney grooving and showing off some choreographed moves to his song "Y'all Life" in the shampoo aisle at a Walmart.

"I mean I would say she actually danced right here 💪💪💪💪 @walmart #yalllife," Walker captioned the video. Walker, on the other hand, loves to take part in TikTok dances, especially with his kids. He posted another video of himself and two of his kids dancing to Rah Bando's "PRAISE GOD."