Who Is Kane Brown's Wife? All About Katelyn Jae Brown

Kane Brown met his wife, Katelyn Jae Brown, just as he was becoming a huge country star.

The pair met in 2016 through a mutual industry connection when they were both aspiring musicians, with Katelyn coming to one of the "Heaven" singer's first concerts. They quickly bonded over their shared passion for music and got married in 2018.

They welcomed their first daughter, Kingsley, in 2019 and their second, Kodi, in 2021.

Over the course of their relationship, Kane's career has soared to impossible heights, but through it all, he's had the support of his "rockstar" wife.

"Two babies at the house while I'm on the road for the last month and still holding the fort down," Kane wrote on Instagram while he was on tour in February 2022. "Your basically super woman and I just wanted you and let everyone else know how appreciative I am of you! My rockstar ❤️."

On top of sharing a life together and starting a family, the two musicians have also collaborated on music. In September 2022, Kane released the song "Thank God," in which Katelyn is featured.

"My fans have been waiting five years for us to sing together … There [were] actually four [other songs] that we had," Kane told PEOPLE of the collaboration. "I was like, 'Babe, you're going to be on this one, or this one or this one.' And then 'Thank God' came in and I was like, 'This is the one.' And she said the same thing, but I'm so glad I waited for this particular one to come out."

He added, "I keep telling everybody she's my secret weapon, but this song is just, like, us. I feel like it's any relationship song or anybody that's married or going to get married that just knows. It's like, 'God put you in my life for a reason.' "

So, who is Kane Brown's wife? Keep reading to find out more about Katelyn Jae Brown.

She is a musician with a degree in music business

Jason Kempin/Getty

After attending West Chester University for one year in her home state of Pennsylvania, Katelyn dropped out to pursue her music career. She signed a management deal with Johnny Wright (who famously worked with pop icons like Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys and *NSYNC) and released songs like "Perfect" and "24KT." ​

Soon after she met and began dating Kane, Katelyn put her own musical pursuits on hold to join him on tour. However, Katelyn didn't leave music behind altogether; instead, she found herself better suited for the business side of the industry. She eventually went back to school and earned her undergraduate degree in 2019 from Berklee College of Music's Online Music Business program. "Finishing my education was the most rewarding thing I have done for myself thus far," she said in an Instagram post celebrating her graduation. "If you are thinking whether or not your going to get your degree or if you can get through the years of college… DO IT!"

In a 2019 interview with Berklee Online, Katelyn explained that her education taught her to embrace all facets of herself. "I fell in love with the business side and my husband and I talk a lot about starting our own label or publishing company," she said. "But then I also have this extreme creative side of me that loves to write, who loves to sing."

She and Kane were supposed to meet a year before they actually did

During an Instagram Live Q&A with Radio.com in 2020, Kane shared that he and Katelyn were supposed to meet in 2015 on the set of her music video. "I was supposed to be in her music video because she was an artist as well, and it couldn't happen because my show was the same day as the music video," he said. "So, a year goes by and the same guy that we were working with brings her to a show."

Kane said that he didn't chat with Katelyn much that night, but she still made an impression on him. ​​"I maybe said 'hey' to her — but I thought she was adorable, looking at her all night," he recalled. "So then I asked her to come to Nashville like the next day. I flew her down and we just, we hit it off and she never left."

She got engaged to Kane while watching a horror movie

Kane shared the news of his engagement during a concert in Philadelphia, which was captured by an audience member and shared on Twitter. "I just got engaged to a girl from Philadelphia two days ago," he said in the clip. "This is my first time making this announcement, but we're in Philly, so I thought I had to go ahead and make the announcement, so thank you Philadelphia."

In a December 2017 interview with PEOPLE, Kane revealed that the proposal went down in a somewhat unconventional way — while the couple were watching The Amityville Horror. He admitted that it was a "weird proposal" and that his original plan included "rose petals and everything like that" but he "just couldn't wait."

She married Kane in October 2018

Alex Alvga

Katelyn and Kane were married in Franklin, Tennessee, on Oct. 12, 2018, in front of 200 guests. "We decided to exchange letters to each other earlier in the day and keep the actual vows a little more traditional," the couple told PEOPLE of the ceremony.

As for her dress, Katelyn said that she wanted to keep things "simple, comfortable and understated — but with a kick." She added: "I went to a few bridal shops and this was probably the fourth dress I tried. I just loved everything about it. I didn't want a ton of extra fabric; I wanted something sleek and simple and this fit the bill."

She is a mom of two daughters

Katelyn Jae Brown Instagram

Katelyn and Kane share two daughters together: Kingsley and Kodi.

In April 2019, six months after their wedding, the couple announced they were expecting their first child by sharing a video from Katelyn's first ultrasound appointment on Instagram. On Oct. 29, 2019, a rep for the country star confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple had welcomed their first child, daughter Kingsley. In matching Instagram posts, the new parents shared a photo of themselves cradling their new baby. "Obsessed with my little family😍," Katelyn wrote in her caption. "Kingsley Rose we are absolutely in love with you❤️ 10.29.19."

The couple's second child, daughter Kodi, was a surprise to fans. The couple kept Katelyn's pregnancy private and instead waited until her birth on Dec. 31, 2021, to share the news. "Blessed with another beautiful angel Kodi Jane Brown… we love you so much 💕," Katelyn shared on Instagram.

Both Katelyn and Kane have shared plenty of photos of their children on social media since then, and the "Cool Again" singer often praises his wife for her parenting skills.

She came out with a swimwear collection

In May 2021, Katelyn teamed up with the Australian brand Amore + Sorvete to design and create a swimwear collection. She announced the collaboration on Instagram.

"I had so much fun working with @amoreandsorvete creating this line and I loved getting y'all's ideas on fabrics and colors !!!" she wrote alongside a photo of her and a friend posing in the swimsuits. "This project has been something we've been working hard on and I'm so happy I can finally share it with all of you !!!"

The line featured a variety of styles, from bikinis to one-pieces, and even had matching kids' sets, which she modeled with her daughter Kingsley.

She has her own wine company

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown

Swimwear isn't the only business venture Katelyn has pursued. On March 20, 2022, Katelyn announced the launch of her wine company, Allen Rose. "I have been working on this project for almost two years now and cannot believe I get to finally share it with you all," she wrote on Instagram, adding that the name Allen Rose is a combination of her and Kane's middle names. The brand kicked off with the release of a white wine and rosé, both named after her daughters, Kingsley Rose and Kodi Jane.

"Family & friends mean the most in our lives," she continued in her caption. "And coming from a family where sitting around a table with a glass of wine created some of the best memories and beautiful conversations, really encouraged me to create something special and delicious to continue those traditions."

She has collaborated on music projects with Kane

BRIDGET BENNETT/AFP

Katelyn and Kane have worked together on music throughout their relationship. In 2020, she appeared with the couple's daughter, Kingsley, in the music video for Kane's song, "Worship You."

"It was so special to film this video with our family," Katelyn told PEOPLE of the video shoot. "It meant the world to me to be able to film the 'Worship You' video with Katelyn and Kingsley," Kane added. "This video will always have a special place in my heart because we filmed it together as a family."

After teasing a long-awaited duet with his wife for years, Kane released the song "Thank God," which is a track on his third studio album Different Man. Katelyn is featured in the song as well as the accompanying music video.

In December 2022, the couple performed the song together onstage during Kane's sold-out concert in Ottawa, Canada. The country star later shared footage from the performance on Instagram, writing in the caption, "My baby's first time on stage singing our song together ❤️ she killed it of course and I'm so proud of you!!!!"

The following month, Kane and Katelyn appeared on The Bobby Bones Show together and discussed the possibility of future collaborations.

"We would love to do more music together, for sure" Katelyn said. "But we're kind of just taking it day-by-day."

She added of recording their song together, "We had so much fun. I feel like it brought another bond in our relationship and it's something that we both love."