Who Is Scotty McCreery's Wife? All About Gabi Dugal McCreery

The country singer first met his wife in kindergarten — and now the two are expecting their first child

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are going to be parents!

The couple revealed to PEOPLE exclusively that they are expecting their first child together, a baby boy.

"We always knew we wanted kids, but we always knew we wanted the first few years to travel and have time on the road, to see things and experience life," the American Idol alum tells PEOPLE.

"We've gotten to live a lot of life and do some cool things, so seems like now's a good time to settle down a little and expand the family."

Scotty and Gabi tied the knot in June 2018, but have been together since high school.

"We've been dating six years and have known each other our whole lives. That kind of story doesn't happen too often nowadays," Scotty previously told PEOPLE. "I support her dreams and she supports mine."

She met Scotty McCreery in kindergarten

Gabi and Scotty have known each other for most of their lives as they first met in kindergarten. "She'll kill me for saying this, but in her kindergarten diary, she had 'Mrs. Gabi McCreery' written in hearts all over," the singer said about his wife on Harry Connick, Jr.'s talk show.

She and Scotty McCreery went to rival colleges

While Scotty attended NC State University, his wife went to the university's rival college, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She eventually graduated from UNC in 2016 with a degree in nursing.

"I am so proud of her today as all of her hard work has paid off, and she is now a college graduate!" Scotty wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of them at her graduation.

"If you know anything about me, you know wearing that shade of blue in chapel hill is something I would normally only do if I lost a bet," he jokingly added. "But I was proud to wear it today in support of her graduating from the school of nursing at UNC-CH."

She's a pediatric nurse

After graduating from UNC School of Nursing in 2016, Gabi currently works as a pediatric nurse, per her Instagram bio. "Getting the best of both worlds with the two things I love most in one: living out my passion for kids and being a nurse!" she previously wrote on Instagram about her job.

She and Scotty McCreery have a dog together

While Scotty and Gabi are currently expecting their first child together, they already have a fur baby. The couple has a dog named Moose, who they regularly post about on his Instagram account.

She has starred in a handful of Scotty McCreery's music videos

Scotty has featured Gabi in several of his music videos over the years, including "The Trouble With Girls," "You Time," and "This Is It," the latter of which features footage from their wedding.

"I just couldn't wrap my head around actors or somebody portraying that song," he told PEOPLE of the music video. "For the emotion to be captured, I knew it had to be the wedding."