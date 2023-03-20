Who Is Dierks Bentley's Wife? All About Cassidy Bentley

Dierks Bentley and his wife Cassidy Bentley (née Black) are practically childhood sweethearts.

The country singer and Cassidy met in middle school but spent years in and out of each other's lives before getting married in 2005.

"We met in eighth grade, back in Arizona. It's a pretty crazy story of just going back and forth with the right time or the wrong time, or right place, wrong time, all that stuff," Dierks told The Boot. "Finally, I was playing a show in Las Vegas, and opening for George Strait, and she walked on the bus. I kind of knew that that was the moment."

Dierks shared with PEOPLE in 2007, "I had a crush on her the whole time, but I wasn't cool enough. I was way too immature and into drinking beer and guns and blowing things up." Cassidy echoed his sentiment, adding, "He was just trouble."

The couple married in Mexico on Dec. 14, 2005, and have been together ever since. Here's everything to know about Dierks Bentley's wife, Cassidy Bentley.

She and Dierks dated on and off for years

Kevin Winter/ACM2009/Getty

During an interview with PEOPLE in 2007, Dierks explained that the couple tried dating in high school and beyond before they married. They also were in a long-distance relationship when he first moved to Nashville at age 19 and Cassidy was working at an advertising firm in San Francisco.

"I used to write her all these crazy love letters that I'd FedExed out to her," he shared. "That's why I married her! I was worried I'd get blackmailed with those letters!"

Cassidy added, "I did save them and thought I could always sell them on eBay!"

They had a short engagement

Dierks told The Boot that he proposed to Cassidy in December 2005, and the next day the couple flew to Mexico to elope — officially marrying on Dec. 14, 2005.

"I ended that tour in Las Vegas, playing the House of Blues, and we went to Mexico, and three days later, we got married," Dierks said. "Probably one of the things I'm most grateful for is some of the success coming later as it has, because it's really nice to share it with somebody. When it starts, it's so nice to share a lot of ups, a lot of downs, a lot of in-between moments with her. It's been a crazy, crazy ride, but certainly, right now, for this to be happening is awesome."

They have three children

Dierks Bentley Instagram

Dierks and Cassidy are parents to three children: daughters Evalyn Day and Jordan Catherine, born in 2008 and 2010, respectively, and son Knox, born in 2013.

Shortly after welcoming their third child, Dierks told PEOPLE that he and Cassidy were "absolutely not" having any more children. "I'm already going to be about 58 before Cass and I get any alone time!" he joked.

In 2018, Dierks spoke to PEOPLE about the role the pair's kids play in their marriage, explaining, "No good cop, bad cop. It's all in it together. I think that the greatest character builder in a marriage is kids."

While Cassidy and Dierks mainly keep their children out of the spotlight, the country singer occasionally shares sweet family moments with his fans on social media. In May 2022, Dierks shared on Instagram that he surprised all of his kids by bringing home the Stanley Cup trophy for a day. That same month, he posted a snap of him, Cassidy and their kids on vacation in the Bahamas on Instagram during Mother's Day weekend.

Cassidy inspired Dierks' song "Woman, Amen"

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

Dierks shared with Billboard in 2018 that Cassidy was the inspiration behind his song "Woman, Amen."

"I feel like it all starts at home with my wife," he told the publication. "She is who grounds me, she is also the one who has helped me to grow as a person over all these years, so I feel if I'm going to tell these stories [on this album] right, I need to start with her."

On the track, he sings, "I know I was saved the night that she gave this drifter's heart a home."

She is a runner

Dierks Bentley Instagram

One of Cassidy's hobbies is running. In April 2017, Cassidy ran the Boston Marathon to raise money for Safe Haven Family Shelter. She created an Instagram account (@cassrunsboston17) to document her training and journey.

In April 2022, Dierks shared a post on Instagram of him and their kids cheering her on during the Rock 'n' Roll Nashville Half Marathon. "Solid crew out supporting cass @runrocknroll 7:08 pace so far!" he captioned the photos. Cassidy finished the race with an impressive time of 1:36:23. Just a few months later, she ran the New York City Marathon in November 2022, with Dierks supporting her from the sidelines the whole way through.

Cassidy's love of running has extended to the entire family as well. In November 2021, Dierks shared a photo on Instagram of the entire family doing a Turkey Trot.

She and Dierks are big sports fans

Dierks Bentley Instagram

Together with their kids, Dierks and Cassidy share a love of sports, particularly when it comes to their favorite hockey team, the Nashville Predators. Dierks shared a video on Instagram in May 2022 of his son Knox chopping off his hair for good luck as the team competed in the Stanley Cup playoffs.

They're also big NBA fans. In July 2021, the family headed to an NBA playoff game to support the Phoenix Suns. "game 1 🔥#nbaplayoffs @suns #sunsin4," Dierks captioned a photo of him, Cassidy, Evalyn and Knox at the game.

She co-owns a hair salon in Nashville

Dierks Bentley Instagram

Cassidy is an entrepreneur and co-owns a hair salon called The Dry House in Nashville, per The Nashville Business Journal.

According to the salon's Instagram profile, it counts several high-profile celebrities as clients, including Thomas Rhett's wife Lauren Akins and country singer Hannah Ellis.

She is Dierks' biggest supporter

John Shearer/Getty

Cassidy regularly supports Dierks on red carpets and at high-profile events. The couple has attended several Country Music Awards ceremonies together, most recently stepping out at the annual event in November 2022.

"Date night 🔥😍," Dierks captioned a shot of him and Cassidy all decked out for the big night.

Cassidy was also on hand to celebrate her husband when he was added to the Nashville Walk of Fame in April 2022. In photos posted by Dierks, the country singer could be seen smiling with Cassidy and their kids as he marked the major career milestone.