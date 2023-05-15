Who Is Lauren Alaina's Fiancé? All About Cam Arnold

Lauren Alaina has found her forever person in fiancé Cam Arnold.

The couple privately began dating in 2020, before going public with their relationship at the Grand Ole Opry on Nov. 19, 2022 — the night after Arnold popped the big question!

Taking the Opry stage for her performance, Alaina was quick to let the crowd in on the exciting news. "I was welcomed into this family, and it was a dream of mine as long as I can remember," she began, referencing her Opry induction ceremony earlier that year. "I didn't think this year could get any better, [but Friday] I got asked into another family!"

Then, for the first time ever, Alaina introduced Arnold to fans. "I told him he had to come out here and we had to get a picture — we're doing it because this is the circle, and I'm going to hold my hand up and do the thing. Make some noise for my future husband, everybody!"

Of the many things she loves about her future husband, Alaina tells PEOPLE his normalcy has been a refreshing addition to her busy, on-the-go lifestyle. She also found it rather charming that Arnold wasn't aware of her celebrity status prior to dating.

"He's a good teammate. He's my best friend in the whole wide world. He wears a suit for work every day, and I'm not sure that he had any idea who I was when he met me. And I'm still not sure he fully does know who I am!" Alaina said. "I'm just kidding. But he's very normal. He's from Georgia like me. He's just awesome."

Here's everything to know about Lauren Alaina's fiancé Cam Arnold.

He's a partner in a Nashville-based insurance firm

Cam Arnold Instagram

Since 2014, Arnold has worked in sales at SouthPoint Risk, an insurance firm headquartered in Nashville. According to his LinkedIn, he currently serves as the firm's vice president of sales.

In 2010, he graduated with a finance degree from Auburn University — located in Alaina's home state of Georgia — before pursuing a bachelor's degree in business administration with a concentration in management, marketing and finance from Middle Georgia State University.

He and Alaina got engaged in November 2022

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina. Hannah Kik Photography

On Nov. 19, 2022, Arnold got down on one knee and asked Alaina to marry him at her favorite place in the world: the Grand Ole Opry. The special moment was made even more sentimental because it also marked the first time Alaina publicly introduced Arnold to the world.

"It was a night I will never forget. I got to celebrate the best year of my life. I became a member of the Opry family in February, so I thought they should be the first to know I had been asked to be in another family as well," Alaina told PEOPLE at the time.

"This is the first time I'm showing Cameron to the world. He has and will continue to be a sacred piece of my life," she noted, before explaining why she purposely kept their relationship out of the spotlight. "He keeps me grounded and gives me a piece of a normal everyday life that I didn't have before him."

The "Getting Good" singer confirmed to PEOPLE that she and Arnold had been secretly dating for the last two and a half years. "I can't wait to be Mrs. Cameron Scott Arnold. I'm so excited for everyone to know who he and we are. The best is still to come," she said.

Alaina swore off dating people in the music industry prior to meeting Arnold

Cam Arnold Instagram

Unlike many of her fellow country performers, Alaina had no interest in dating someone in the country music industry — or any music genre, for that matter. "I didn't want anyone in the industry at all. And boy, I got everything I could have ever wanted," she said about her fiancé.

Speaking with PEOPLE in 2020, Alaina shared that moving forward, she would no longer be posting about her love life on social media unless she was in a serious relationship. The singer-songwriter joked that unless she heard wedding bells in their future, they probably wouldn't be on her grid.

"I'm going to be 100 percent sure that it's going to work out before I go broadcast anything," Alaina said at the time. "I've been joking that I'll be pretty much walking down the aisle before I'm going to tell people about him!"

He has country singer Jon Pardi's stamp of approval

John Shearer/2021 CMT Awards/Getty

Alaina may have initially refrained from introducing Arnold to the public, but those close to the "Road Less Traveled" singer, including country music star Jon Pardi, got a chance to "vet" Arnold early on in their relationship.

"Jon and I are very good friends, like we hang out all the time," Alaina said while promoting their 2020 joint single, "Getting Over Him," during a radio show appearance on 99.5 WYCD. In fact, a few years back, she gave Pardi permission to "vet all the boyfriends" after he caught her then-boyfriend in a lie.

Not too long after, Alaina began dating Arnold, and Pardi was amongst the first people to meet him. "I made Jon meet him, and he likes him, so we're good!" Alaina shared. "I've just never posted about him or anything because he's just mine. He's just a regular guy. He's a business guy, goes to work every day in a suit. He's a normal guy. He's from Georgia, I'm from Georgia, and Jon Pardi likes him!"

He and Alaina rang in 2023 with a New Year's Eve engagement party

Lauren Alaina Instagram

The soon-to-be newlyweds said "I do" to 2023 with a starry engagement party hosted by Alaina's best friends on New Year's Eve. In a video posted to Instagram, Alaina gave fans an inside look at the celebration, which boasted a champagne fountain, "His & Her" signature cocktails and personalized black napkins that read "Let's Ring in the New Year. Lauren & Cam 12.31.22" in gold script.

"2022 was good to me. @arnold.cam asked me to be his forever. This was a year that my life changed for the better in the most precious way. I can't believe I really got to RING in the New Year with my future husband and everyone we love," Alaina captioned a sweet photo of her and Arnold from their big night.

He prefers to stay out of the spotlight

Lauren Alaina Instagram

While keeping their relationship top-secret was a conscious decision on Alaina's part, Arnold was also a big proponent of maintaining a level of privacy in his personal life.

"He likes to be in the shadows," Alaina told PEOPLE of her fiancé's quiet personality. Albeit, she couldn't pass up the opportunity of commemorating their engagement with pictures taken in the Grand Ole Opry circle during her set.

"He did not want to do that!" she recalled with a laugh. "He was like, 'You're not making me come out there,' and I said, 'You are not not getting a picture in the circle.' "

Alaina wants Dolly Parton to make a cameo at their wedding

The only way their wedding day can top her Opry invitation and induction ceremony as the "best days of [Alaina's] life" is if the queen of country music herself, Dolly Parton, makes some sort of appearance.

"In fact, that day, I made a joke that my wedding was going to have to be pretty good, so we're working on it. Our wedding day's got some serious living up to do. Maybe Dolly Parton can make a video," Alaina told PEOPLE, in reference to the clip Parton made for her Opry induction.

Nevertheless, she and Arnold are in "full planning mode." The country singer told PEOPLE that they've secured a venue, date and dress.

"Those are the things I've done, which all feel pretty big," Alaina said, adding they aren't ready to publicly share their wedding date quite yet.

He and Alaina surprised his family in Germany

Cam Arnold/instagram

After ringing in 2023 with an engagement party, Alaina and Arnold paid a surprise visit to his young nieces in Germany. The singer documented the whole journey on TikTok, including the moment they surprised his older niece, Kennedy, and her younger sister at school.

"What, seriously?!" Kennedy said with a wide-eyed grin when she noticed her uncle and soon-to-be aunt greeting her at pickup.

When Alaina asked her if she was excited to see them, Kennedy happily exclaimed, "Yes! I mean who wouldn't be?"

The foursome celebrated their reunion with a trip to Dunkin' for donuts. While visiting her future in-laws, Alaina took Arnold's nieces on a shopping spree and helped them put on an at-home fashion show. She also got to try her sister-in-law's German goulash.