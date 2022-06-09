Go Behind the Scenes with Whiskey Myers at Their Epic Red Rocks Show
Whiskey Myers takes PEOPLE behind the scenes of their "bucket-list" moment show at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado.
We made a pact as a band that we'd never set foot in the Red Rocks Amphitheatre until we were headlining it. We've had chances to perform at this bucket list venue as the opening act or to see a show as fans, but we've turned them down waiting for this moment.
All of that waiting was well worth it! We'll never forget seeing this iconic venue for the first time.
Now that's one hell of a sound check view.
It was hard to imagine that there would be nearly 10,000 of our fans staring back at us just a few short hours after this.
The man, the myth, the legend: our tour manager Chris Alexander makes it all happen behind the scenes!
"We've never played a place this nice before, so we had to go to the Goodwill to get us some suits and class it up a bit," Cody joked during the show. We rocked a special all-white look for the night; most notably this custom Union Western suit featuring art from our forthcoming Tornillo album cover (out July 29 and available for pre-order here).
Even the Wiggy babies (Cody's son Ripp Lightnin' and John's son Jag Wilder) got in on the all-white custom suit affair!
The horns players who are featured on Tornillo joined us for this show and added their awesome sound to every song on the set list. This is a happier album than we've ever released before and the horns add to that — they make you wanna get out of your seat and dance!
One of the best parts of the experience was having our families on hand to be part of it with us.
Having two drummers is definitely unique, but we like to think it's part of what makes our show so special!
There's nothing like the sound of an at-capacity venue when Tony plays the first few keys of "Stone" during our encore. This is a highlight moment every night — for us and for the fans.
Our buddies Read Southall Band and Shane Smith & The Saints came back onstage for the grand finale, helping us cover Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers' "Refugee" to close out the epic night.
These incredible fans sold out this show the day it went on sale. Something tells us it won't be the last time we enjoy a night under the Colorado sky together!
