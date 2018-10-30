Whiskey Myers' Cody Cannon Weds Haley Sheldon in Texas — See All of the Romantic Photos

Cody Cannon and Haley Sheldon are looking forward to the “Good Ole Days” as newlyweds!

On Sunday, the Whiskey Myers frontman tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend at the Gruene Estate in New Braunfels, Texas. The pair announced their engagement in April.

“We tried to keep it as small as possible but we both have large families,” Cannon told PEOPLE of the couple’s 250 guests. The band was also in attendance as guitarist Cody Tate served as a groomsman and their manager Chris Alexander was the best man.

During the ceremony, the bride wore a gown by Morilee that featured diamanté beaded appliqués on crystallized Alençon lace with a wide scalloped hemline and open back. “I tried on probably 20 dresses,” Sheldon recalled. “We went to four shops in one day and I tried on about five dresses at each place. At the end of the day, I called my consultant from the first place we went and she had us come back after they had closed. I ended up choosing one of the first dresses I tried on! It was a long day filled with lots of mimosas.”

And the long process of wedding dress paid off as Sheldon said one of her favorite moments from the nuptials was the first look. Describing it as “magical,” the newlywed said she was happy “just to have a moment to ourselves right before the ceremony,” adding, “of course being pronounced husband and wife in front of our closest friends and family” was also memorable.

Haley Sheldon and Cody Cannon Anna Criswell

Meanwhile, Cannon’s favorite wedding moment was spending time with his nearest and dearest. “I’m just excited to marry my best friend! We have a really good group of friends and family coming and we don’t get to see a lot of them too often because we’re always on the road,” he said.

The couple’s friends and families enjoyed a fajita bar at the reception as the groom had one specific food demand. “It was complete with a nacho cheese fountain per Cody’s request as a nod to Talladega Nights,” Sheldon explained.

And no wedding reception would be complete without dessert! Cannon and Sheldon served two cakes with the bride’s choice of a traditional almond cake with raspberry filling and cream cheese icing while the groom selected a Dallas Cowboys-themed chocolate ganache cake. Both cakes were created by Pennington Cakes in San Marcos, Texas.

After a six-month engagement, Cannon and Sheldon said the wedding was put together to accompany their busy work schedules.

“As cheesy as it sounds, I knew from the moment we met that I was going to marry Cody. The past couple years have been a whirlwind from buying land and building a house. Things have finally settled down for us so now was the perfect time before things pick back up with the holidays right around the corner and a busy tour schedule,” she said.

“Hell, I would have done it sooner if I could! I pretty much knew from the moment I met her,” the singer shared. “We were in the process of building our house and I wanted everything to be complete before popping the question. After we got engaged, we planned it as quickly as we could around touring and studio time.”

Despite their careers, they both say the key to keeping their romance strong is making sure they have quality time together. “A habit we have been pretty good in keeping is always ending the night with a phone call or FaceTime. Having busy schedules doesn’t allow for much quality time, so making time to connect (even if it’s at 2 a.m. after a show) makes a world of difference,” she said.

Becoming husband and wife isn’t the only part they’re excited for. “We’ve lived together for about a year and a half now, so not much will change besides being able to call him my husband! That being said, I’m still just as excited to continue forever sleepovers with my best friend, late-night macaroni dinners and being partners for life,” Sheldon said.

“I’m also looking forward to setting a good example of marriage for our family, friends and future children. Oh, and Cody’s cooking. He’s an amazing cook, so definitely looking forward to eating very good food for the rest of my life!” she raved.

Though Whiskey Myers will be touring through November and December, the newlyweds will make time to enjoy their honeymoon in Antigua.

“There are so many restaurants (unlimited sushi – yes please!) and amazing beaches. Our vacations are usually pretty adventurous, so we just wanted to hang out on the beach and not do too much,” the pair said.

“When we get back from there, we will be meeting up with our Whiskey Myers family to go to the NASCAR race in Dallas and to watch the Cowboys for Monday Night Football thanks to Miller Lite! We have a busy few weeks,” they added.