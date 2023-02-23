Whiskey Myers Are Back on the Road! Go Behind the Scenes of the Band's Opening Weekend

The country rockers kicked things back off in Knoxville last week and will play another two nights at Red Rocks in June before joining Eric Church on The Outsiders Revival Tour

By Whiskey Myers
Published on February 23, 2023 07:20 PM
01 of 07
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Khris Poage

On the road again… the Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour kicked off this week in Knoxville, Tallahassee, Augusta, and Savannah. We couldn't have asked for a better way to start the year!

02 of 07
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Khris Poage

Ahead of the opening run, we set up shop in Austin for a week to fine-tune the set list and make some updates to how we play our songs live. We always try to give the fans a new experience with every tour.

03 of 07
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Khris Poage

Some songs we don't usually play live have even found their way into the setlist, like "Dogwood," "Calm Before the Storm," "Feets," and CCR's "Fortunate Son."

04 of 07
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Khris Poage

Ol' Bill (Cody Tate) even covered "Sharp Dressed Man!"

05 of 07
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Khris Poage

We love having friends on the road with us — had a hell of a time with Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls on this opening run. Even got Brent Cobb to hop up there with us in Georgia!

06 of 07
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Khris Poage

A true band of brothers right here.

07 of 07
Whiskey Myers tour kickoff Where was the image taken – various tour stops When was the image taken – 02/21/23 Who took the photograph – Khris Poage Full credit line – Khris Poage
Khris Poage

SOLD OUT is a great way to start a tour! We can't wait to see y'all on the road for the rest of the shows this year.

Related Articles
Big Time Rush
Big Time Rush Is Going on Tour (Again!) and Have Officially Gone 'Dad Level' — Here's Why
Leslie Jordan Tribute
Eddie Vedder, Jim Parsons, Tanya Tucker and More Honor Leslie Jordan at Benefit Show: 'He Was Extraordinary'
Mick Jagger , Melanie Hamrick
Who Is Mick Jagger's Girlfriend? All About Melanie Hamrick
harry styles
The Most Major On-Stage Moments from This Year's Grammy Nominees
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MAY 15: Doja Cat attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 22: 2022 Lil Nas X poses in the iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 22, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic); DUESSELDORF, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Taylor Swift attends the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at PSD Bank Dome on November 13, 2022 in Duesseldorf, Germany. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic); LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 01: Harry Styles arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "My Policeman" at Regency Bruin Theatre on November 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
iHeartRadio Music Awards Announce 2023 Nominees Including Doja Cat, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles
Luke Combs
Luke Combs Announces 2023 World Tour with Opening Acts Lainey Wilson, Riley Green and Cody Johnson
whiskey myers, Credit: Khris Poage https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/qj1eqilnhfh79uwognrms/h?dl=0&rlkey=qsrtyrs84m06a2urglxfom2ur
Go Behind the Scenes with Whiskey Myers at Their Epic Red Rocks Show
tyler hubbard 2023
Post-FGL, Tyler Hubbard Makes a Singular Splash with Debut Solo Album: 'I Have a Story and I Have a Voice'
Savannah Chrisley, Todd Chrisley, Chase Chrisley, Grayson Chrisley, Julie Chrisley, Kyle Chrisley, Lindsie Chrisley Campbell
Todd Chrisley's 5 Children: Everything to Know
RRR
What Is 'RRR' ? All About the Award-Winning Film Generating Oscar Buzz
Little Richard
Little Richard's Life in Photos
Shinedown - Daylight Photo - credit Sanjay Parikh
Legendary Rockers Shinedown Are Back at It with the Inspiring 'Daylight': 'It's an Epiphany'
creedence clearwater revival
John Fogerty Talks New Creedence Clearwater Revival Documentary and Making Peace with His Past
Taylor Swift attends 'In Conversation With... Taylor Swift' during the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival at TIFF Bell Lightbox on September 09, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour: A Timeline of the Ticketmaster Fiasco
JJ Watt and his wife Kealia Watt have launched KickStand canned cocktails
J.J., Kealia and T.J. Watt Debut Their New Line of Canned Vodka Cocktails 'With a Bit of a Kick'