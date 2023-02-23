Whiskey Myers Are Back on the Road! Go Behind the Scenes of the Band's Opening Weekend

01 of 07 Khris Poage On the road again… the Whiskey Myers 2023 Tour kicked off this week in Knoxville, Tallahassee, Augusta, and Savannah. We couldn't have asked for a better way to start the year!

02 of 07 Khris Poage Ahead of the opening run, we set up shop in Austin for a week to fine-tune the set list and make some updates to how we play our songs live. We always try to give the fans a new experience with every tour.

03 of 07 Khris Poage Some songs we don't usually play live have even found their way into the setlist, like "Dogwood," "Calm Before the Storm," "Feets," and CCR's "Fortunate Son."

04 of 07 Khris Poage Ol' Bill (Cody Tate) even covered "Sharp Dressed Man!"

05 of 07 Khris Poage We love having friends on the road with us — had a hell of a time with Rival Sons and The Weathered Souls on this opening run. Even got Brent Cobb to hop up there with us in Georgia!

06 of 07 Khris Poage A true band of brothers right here.