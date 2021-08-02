Jimmie! Lauren! Cole! See All the Country Stars Who Came Out for Whiskey Jam's 10th Anniversary Concert

Established by Ward Guenther in 2011, artists gathered last (when else?) Monday night at the Ryman to celebrate the milestone

August 02, 2021 07:20 PM

OLD DOMINION (LITE)

Credit: Jason Myers

Brad Tursi and Matt Ramsey, members of country group Old Dominion, performed several hit songs in a configuration Whiskey Jam founder Ward Guenther referred to as "Old Duo-minion"

RYAN HURD

Credit: Jason Myers

Making good on a four-year promise, Ryan Hurd took the stage with a smile that never left his face for his hit "To a T."

LINDSAY ELL

Credit: Jason Myers

Lindsay Ell joined several of the members of her touring band, on loan to Whiskey Jam in the form of The Pitch Meeting, a recently established collective of musicians devoted to enriching the purity of music in the Nashville artist community. 

JIMMIE ALLEN

Credit: Jason Myers

Jimmie Allen has been bringing high energy to the crowds of Whiskey Jam since 2012, this night hopping off the stage and into the pews to get the crowd singing along to "Make Me Want To."

LAUREN ALAINA

Credit: Jason Myers

Lauren Alaina made Whiskey Jam founder Ward Guenther's daughter, coincidentally named Ryman, first Whiskey Jam experience truly unforgettable. As she closed out her inspirational anthem "Road Less Traveled," Alaina called Ryman up to the stage to sing along as hundreds of cellphone flashlights swayed in time. 

CHRIS YOUNG

Credit: Jason Myers

Chris Young singing his most recent multi-week chart-topping hit "Famous Friends," a fitting song for a night filled with nearly two-dozen stars of country & more. 

TRAVIS DENNING

Credit: Jason Myers

Travis Denning gave the sold-out crowd a four-minute spelling lesson with his infectious new sing-along "A-B-B-Y."

CRAIG CAMPBELL

Credit: Jason Myers

In one of the most poignant performances of the night, Craig Campbell silenced the crowd with just his guitar and a soul-baring performance of his hit song "Outskirts of Heaven."

COLE SWINDELL

Credit: Jason Myers

"Jam Fam" for nearly the entire decade of Whiskey Jam's existence, Cole Swindell got the energy up early with his rousing "Ain't Worth the Whiskey." 

RANDY TRAVIS

Credit: Jason Myers

Randy Travis, moments before the crowd erupted at his resounding "amen" to close out his iconic country song, "Forever and Ever Amen," at The Mother Church of Country Music, the historic Ryman Auditorium. 

