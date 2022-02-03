The country singer performed a cover of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" during his appearance on The Late Show

Watch Tim McGraw Serenade Stephen Colbert with Performance of 'Tiny Dancer' — All from His Seat!

Tim McGraw has no problem breaking out in song, whenever requested.

The three-time Grammy winner appeared on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Show, where he discussed his starring role in 1883. Before wrapping up the show, host Stephen Colbert told the 54-year-old country singer, "I was curious if you'd be willing to sing something out to break."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I know you didn't come here to sing, you came here to act, but that part's done," he teased.

McGraw laughed and quickly accepted, grabbing the mic and performing an impromptu cover of Elton John's "Tiny Dancer" with the help of Colbert's bandleader Jon Batiste.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The musician has been known to serenade his friends every now and then.

In December 2021, 1883 star LaMonica Garrett told PEOPLE that McGraw is often belting out a tune on the set of the Paramount+ series.

"On set, Tim sings every day," Garrett, 46, told PEOPLE at the global premiere of the Yellowstone prequel. "Every day, like in between takes, he's just, he's humming. He's doing something. He sings all the time."

The country star will apparently perform his own songs, other people's songs, and even make up songs about things happening on set.

"He'll sing, 'the horse is angry today' in a jingle," Garrett explained at the time. "You know, he's a singer and that's what singers do, they sing about their own stuff and everything else."

1883 Credit: Emerson Miller/Paramount+

McGraw portrays the Dutton family patriarch in the highly anticipated Yellowstone prequel. The series follows the Dutton family as they trek west through America in search of a more promising future in Montana. Along the journey for land and opportunity, the family is forced to confront loss and hardship as they plow their way westward.

In addition to McGraw and Garrett, 1883 also features Faith Hill, Billy Bob Thornton, and Isabel May.