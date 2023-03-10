Watch the Trailer for Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon's Inaugural 'My Kind of Country' Series

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck will serve as scouts on the AppleTV+ competition show which launches on March 24

By
Published on March 10, 2023 04:10 PM

Kacey Musgraves and Reese Witherspoon are looking for the next big thing in country music!

A trailer for the new AppleTV+ competition show My Kind of Country dropped on Friday and it gives music lovers a glimpse at what the series has to offer.

In the opening of the trailer, Witherspoon, 46, and Musgraves, 34, explain how the show came to be.

"When we got together, a long time ago, we were talking about how country music should stop limiting people and start opening doors," the Legally Blonde actress says.

Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves in "My Kind of Country," premiering March 24, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Reese Witherspoon and Kacey Musgraves. Katie Kauss for Apple TV+

The "Breadwinner" singer adds, "It's music brought over from all over the world. The bluegrass, the folk, the gospel. There's so many threads woven through country music."

My Kind of Country is a "music competition that travels the globe to break the next country music star," the award-winning actress says.

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck in "My Kind of Country," premiering March 24, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Mickey Guyton, Orville Peck and Jimmie Allen. Katie Kauss for Apple TV+

Jimmie Allen, Mickey Guyton and Orville Peck will serve as scouts on the show and each will hand-pick a roster of up-and-coming artists to showcase their skills in Nashville.

"It took me 11 years to get a record deal. I lived in my car," says Allen, 37.

Guyton, 39, adds, "I was the first black female solo artist to earn a Grammy nomination in a country category."

Meanwhile, Peck, adds, "My mask allows me to be more vulnerable and share my perspective as a gay country artist."

Trailblazing new artists featured in "My Kind of Country," premiering March 24, 2023 on Apple TV+.
Contestant roster. Apple TV+

They each chose four artists for their roster — and the trailer shows snippets of the contestants making their mark in the show.

The winner will receive a life-changing experience from Apple, including global exposure across the Apple TV+ and Apple Music platforms.

The show will premiere on March 24.

