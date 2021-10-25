Watch Luke Bryan Channel His Inner Elvis Presley During Appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Katy Perry filled in as guest host on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on her 37th birthday
Luke Bryan had everyone "All Shook Up" with his Elvis Presley impression!
On Monday, the country music singer made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and sat down with guest host Katy Perry to discuss their upcoming residencies in Las Vegas. During the show, Bryan revealed he's a huge fan of the King of Rock and Roll.
"Oh I mean, to grow up I had the Elvis 33, and it was from you know, Elvis at the Hilton. And they did a live album and just — I was a kid in my room listening to Elvis live from Las Vegas, that was one of my primary records," the "Country Girl" singer, 45, tells Perry, 37.
Perry then asks Bryan to "show her an impression" and he responds, "Oh I don't know" before immediately starting to sing Presley's "The Wonder of You."
"When no one else can understand me," he sings playfully as Perry looks in pain. "I guess I'll never know the reason why / You love me like you do / That's the wonder / The wonder of you."
"I'm doing that, I gotta do that," Bryan says.
"Listen, play homage to Elvis but you know, not too much," the "Roar" singer says in response. "Just the singing stuff."
During the show, which happened to be on Perry's 37th birthday, the two stars exchanged gifts with one another to prepare for their shows in Las Vegas.
The "firework" songstress gives the country singer a mushroom hat, and he in return hands her a guzzler helmet with two Miller Lites inserted — which Perry takes a sip out of.
The two stars have been co-judges on American Idol since 2018, along with Lionel Richie.
Last week, Bryan announced that he will host the 2021 CMA Awards for the first time — which will also mark the first time a star hosts the award show by themselves since 2003.
"It's an honor to announce I'll be hosting the 55th annual #CMAawards for the first time!" he tweeted. "Tune in to the live show Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 8/7c on ABC. Don't miss Country Music's biggest night! @CountryMusic"
Last month, Bryan walked his niece Jordan Cheshire down the aisle as she got married to Clint Eudy at the Troubadour Golf and Field Club in Tennessee.
Jordan, 26, is one of three children of Bryan's late sister Kelly and late brother-in-law Lee. Since their death, Bryan and his wife Caroline have raised their children.
During the wedding, Bryan was seen fixing her veil on the way to meet her groom, and later shared a dance with her to Phil Collins' "You'll Be In My Heart" as all the guests watched.