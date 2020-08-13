Watch Keith Urban, Lady A, Tim McGraw and More Perform Live During St. Jude Virtual Festival

It's showtime!

The night has finally come for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital to bring the fun of summer music festivals to the great indoors with their Music Gives: Together #forStJude livestream.

Streaming live on St. Jude Children's Hospital's YouTube (above), Facebook, Instagram and TikTok beginning at 5 p.m. ET, the festival will feature performances and special appearances by ABIR, AJ Rafael, Anthony Brown, Anthony Hamilton, Bobby Bones, Brad Paisley, Brett Eldredge, Cathy and Patrick Warburton, Cash Cash, CeCe Winans, Coco Quinn, Darius Rucker, Drew Holcomb, For King & Country, Hot Chelle Rae, Jason Mraz, John McLaughlin, JD McCrary, Johnnyswimm, Jon Secada, Keith Urban, Kirk Franklin, La Energia Norteña, Lady A, Luis Fonsi, MAJOR., Mali Music, MercyMe, Natalia Jimenez, Randy Owen with ALABAMA, Pepa (Sandra Denton), Seal, Skillet, Tim McGraw, Third Eye Blind, Tye Tribbett and Us the Duo.

The event will be hosted by Zach Sang, Montell Jordan, Frank Kramer, Omar Velasco and Argelia Atilano, former St. Jude patients Lindsey and Joel Alsup and CMT’s Cody and Marley. Lineup additions will be announced on St. Jude's social media channels.

Image zoom Keith Urban; Lady A; Tim McGraw Dia Dipasupil/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty (2)

In addition to music, the concert will include intermissions with culinary content from some of America’s most recognized chefs — including Chef Lorena Garcia, Chef John Mitzewich, Chef Seamus Mullen and Chef Yisus — to make at home and enjoy during the festivities.

"Summertime often brings people together for a favorite pastime: music festivals," said Richard C. Shadyac, Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in a statement. "During this time of social distancing, the incredible ambassadors and celebrity friends of St. Jude are ensuring that our summer does not go by without one, and leveraging their talent to make a huge difference for the children of the world."

"At St. Jude, we are reminded that when we all come together to give for those who need it most, we can make a significant difference, which is why I hope you’ll join us for Music Gives: Together #forStJude on August 13 — six hours total of incredible content and artists," he continued. "Most importantly, giving through events like this when the world is so disrupted enables us to continue to ensure that families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food — because all a family should worry about is helping their child live."

To purchase limited-edition event merchandise, visit Design by Humans.