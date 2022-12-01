Watch FOR KING + COUNTRY's Energetic Performance of 'Little Drummer Boy' on 'CMT Crossroads Christmas'

The full episode will air on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET

By
Published on December 1, 2022 12:00 PM

CMT Crossroads is getting country music lovers in the holiday spirit with a little bit of help from FOR KING + COUNTRY.

On Wednesday, PEOPLE is premiering a clip from CMT Crossroads Christmas: FOR KING + COUNTRY & Friends, where the Grammy-winning duo takes the stage to perform the classic "Little Drummer Boy."

In the opening of the clip, brothers Joel Smallbone and Luke Smallbone are seen on stage before an audience. Before starting the song, Joel, 38, gives the audience a short spiel about the meaning of Christmas.

"It's remarkable to think that a baby boy born in a stable — no prestige or privilege, no social media, no social status, political campaigns or private airplanes. And yet, he turned B.C. into A.D., he flipped the world on its head," he began. The most famous name around the globe, the most read book written, he reconnected us to heaven and in turn, brought heaven down to earth. And now, this Christmas, he offers us redemption — a fresh start. Freedom, so that we can hold our heads high and master this life knowing that we are never alone."

Watch FOR KING + COUNTRY's Energetic Performance of 'Little Drummer Boy' on 'CMT Crossroads Christmas'
FOR KING + COUNTRY. Catherine Powell/Getty for CMT

He later added, "That you are enough. So light up that Christmas tree, stand under the mistletoe, surround yourself with the ones that you love the most."

The duo then goes on to perform their rendition of the classic with Luke, 36, passionately playing the drum.

"Little Drummer Boy" is only one of the many exciting performances set to be featured on the episode, premiering on Dec. 12 at 10 p.m. ET. There will also be encore performances on Dec. 12 at 11 p.m. ET, Dec. 18 at 11 a.m. ET and Dec. 24 at 7 a.m. ET.

Watch FOR KING + COUNTRY's Energetic Performance of 'Little Drummer Boy' on 'CMT Crossroads Christmas'
FOR KING + COUNTRY and Chrissy Metz. Catherine Powell/Getty for CMT

The holiday episode will also feature performances by BRELAND, Chrissy Metz, Natalie Grant and Rebecca St. James. Meanwhile, FOR KING + COUNTRY and their guests will share intimate Christmas memories, family traditions and what the holiday means to them.

"What does Christmas mean to you? For us, it sounds like the most meaningful songs ever written. It looks like different genres, family members and cultures coming together — reunited under love, joy and the redemption of a baby boy," the duo said in a press release. "We linked arms with our Country Comrades at CMT to put together a special night that does just that… grateful."

In November 2020, the Christian pop duo opened up to PEOPLE about re-recording "Little Drummer Boy" and making it their own.

"It's very basic," Joel told PEOPLE, explaining how he and his brother cracked the "Little Drummer Boy" code. "This is a song about a boy who's playing a drum for Jesus. And here we are, seven guys [in the band] playing a load of drums. Why didn't Bing Crosby or Frank Sinatra ever think of this? We just feel like these slightly dumb, very obvious Australian fellows who did something that, for whatever reason, no one ever thought of."

Watch FOR KING + COUNTRY's Energetic Performance of 'Little Drummer Boy' on 'CMT Crossroads Christmas'
FOR KING + COUNTRY. Catherine Powell/Getty for CMT

Luke added, "It was just the lowest hanging fruit of all time, that nobody had put drums on the 'Little Drummer Boy.' And we were just there at the right height."

They also said that the song and its meaning have become so embedded in the group's DNA that Luke, who's played the drums since childhood, now thinks of himself as a "Big Little Drummer Boy."

"I've got this gift," he said at the time. "I can play the drums a little bit, and I play them with passion, and I play them with the love I had when I was a little boy. That's where it all started, just falling in love with creating beats."

Related Articles
FOR KING + COUNTRY
What FOR KING + COUNTRY Learned from Pandemic 'Intermission': 'An Amazing Moment to Slow Down'
King and Country
Bring on the Pa-Rum-Pum-Pum-Pums! FOR KING + COUNTRY Carries on Love Affair with Much-Loathed Classic
Katharine McPhee and David Foster
Watch Katharine McPhee and David Foster Perform 'Jingle Bell Rock' on Disney's 'Magical Holiday Celebration'
Erin Napier 56th Annual CMA Awards
Erin Napier Saved the Day with a Secret Talent During a Crisis on the Set of Her HGTV Christmas Movie
Mariah Carey performs onstage during her "All I Want For Christmas Is You" tour
Mariah Carey to Open for Santa with Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Performance: 'My Childhood Dream'
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Dierks Bentley; Elle King; The War and Treaty
Dierks Bentley, Elle King and Duo The War and Treaty Honor Their Musical Heroes: 'Changed My World'
https://www.dropbox.com/sh/egffuvqlgzrq7yc/AAAX86BccCjABwiXVMaZbPc9a?dl=0 Hear Ronnie Dunn's New Take on the Holiday Classic 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'
Hear Ronnie Dunn's New Take on the Holiday Classic 'Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas'
CMT The Judds Love Is Alive The Final Concert Featuring Wynonna
Wynonna Judd Confirms Her GOAT Status in Upcoming TV Special: 'I'm Still Here'
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
Gwen Stefani; Blake Shelton; Carson Daly
Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Get Their Celebrity Friends to Compete in Bar Games on 'Barmageddon'
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd
Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd's Relationship Timeline
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight
Apple Holiday Programming
Apple TV+ Reveals Holiday Specials for 'The Snoopy Show', 'Fraggle Rock' and More: See the Schedule
Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce
CMT Announces 2022 Artists of the Year Honorees: Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and More