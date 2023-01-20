Watch Elle King and Chris Young Face Off in Air Cannon Cornhole on 'Barmageddon'

It's not every day you get to watch country stars play cornhole with air cannons — but Barmageddon is not every show!

In the show's season finale airing Monday on the USA Network, Elle King and Chris Young go head-to-head in a battle of Air Cannon Cornhole. The wacky competition sees the two musicians, grouped in teams of three, shooting cobs of corn into holes — all with a cannon designed to look like yet another cob of corn.

But the game is anything but corny, and it even gets pretty intense.

USA Network

As show creators Blake Shelton and Carson Daly watched it all unfold alongside host and WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella, the country stars shot at the target several feet away and weren't too successful.

Throughout the match-up, Shelton critiqued Young's performance and even told him that what he was doing was, indeed, "not country."

"Country singers should be good at corn," Shelton joked. "That's all I'm saying."

In the end, Barmageddon declared a leader in the first round of Air Cannon Cornhole, who you can see for yourself in the clip above. It was a close one, but some of those involved might need to freshen up on their corn cannon skills.

The show itself premiered back in December, when in an interview with PEOPLE, Shelton compared it to a "real-life The Hangover." In the series, Shelton's friends and loved ones battle it out at his Ole Red bar in Nashville in a few intense bar games, an idea that was originally born during the pandemic when Shelton and Daly were sequestered on The Voice set.

"Back in the day, I would say the 28-year-old version of Blake Shelton on Barmageddon [would have been] way different than the 46-year-old version now," he said at the time. "Now I like to watch other people do stupid stuff — not necessarily be the one doing it."

Daly described the "over-the-top" games the stars play as ones "that are basically in your local bar, but they're just bigger and better." In each episode, two celebrities compete against each other in five games — which outside of air cannon cornhole, also include keg curling and other twists on classics.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Guests participating this season have included Shelton's wife Gwen Stefani, Sheryl Crow, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown and more. As for the show's host, Bella described her Barmageddon crew was "raw and real."

"Blake and Carson are so much fun and so hilarious. And then every guest that came through was just good times. They made me feel so comfortable off the bat," Bella explained. "I had instant chemistry with the guys and all our guests. I am the queen of TMI, and it's the first place I was accepted so amazingly."