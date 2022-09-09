Watch Blake Shelton Teach Jimmy Fallon How to Line Dance in Hilarious 'Tonight Show' Clip

Blake Shelton and Jimmy Fallon are getting their boot scootin' boogie on.

The country singer, 46, and the talk show host, 47, put on their dancing shoes on Thursday night's episode of The Tonight Show, with Shelton teaching his pal some classic (and not-so-classic) line dancing steps.

Though Shelton initially protested Fallon's attempts to get him up off his feet — "I can't do line dancing," he said at first — the star eventually got on board.

"Like a freestyle, ready?" he said. "Oh double, you didn't see it coming twice did you?"

The moves were inspired by The Voice coach's new single "No Body," for which Shelton shot a throwback, '90s-inspired music video set in a country bar filled with line dancing.

"When we recorded the song, I thought that it sounded like a '90s country music song," he told Fallon. "I was like, man… reminds [me] of the songs we used to hear back then on the radio."

At the mention of the '90s, Fallon broke out into song, first with the 1991 Brooks & Dunn hit "Boot Scootin' Boogie," and then the 1973 Eagles classic "Desperado."

"It is kind of a good, '90s kind of a line dance feel, to 'No Body,'" Fallon explained.

Shelton recently opened up to PEOPLE about his decision to bring back his mullet for the "No Body" music video, and said it was only right to do so.

"[Wearing the mullet] felt completely natural to me. Especially making the video in this particular bar. The air conditioning wasn't on. It was hot in there," he said. "Hair was sticking to my neck and the side of my face. And I remember thinking, 'Oh yeah, this is why I ended up cutting my mullet off.' Not because it wasn't cool anymore or trendy, just because it was physically irritating."

"No Body" tells the story of a guy who doesn't want to be with anybody but the person he's with — literally "No Body."

"Don't wanna scoot the boots with no body/Get straight tequila drunk on no body," he sings on the track. "Wrap these arms around no body/No body but yours."

Meanwhile, the star also recently launched a collection with Lands' End, which includes apparel and home items like blankets, coolers, comforters and more.

"When they came and said, 'We have this idea,' it did make sense because it's not just clothes, it's a lifestyle brand," he told PEOPLE. "And that's why I felt like it works for me, and why I got so excited about it. Because it is mostly clothes, but it's clothes I would wear if I'm either on stage or even just working at the ranch in Oklahoma. It's jeans, it's button-up flannel shirts. You can roll your sleeves up."

Fans can soon catch the star on the upcoming 22nd season of The Voice, which will premiere Monday on NBC. Joining him on the panel are John Legend, Camila Cabello and wife Gwen Stefani.