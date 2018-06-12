Walker Hayes has returned to social media after a trying week with a sweet anniversary message to his wife, Laney.

“I love this picture of Laney the most…I hope all of our kids find someone they could stare at forever… and feel like I do when I look at this. Happy 14th anniversary to us,” the country singer, 38, captioned a sweet photo he posted to Instagram on Tuesday.

And the note just proves the high school sweethearts will stick together through thick and thin. Nearly one week ago on June 6, the couple announced the horrific loss of their seventh child, a baby girl, just days before her due date.

RELATED: Walker Hayes and Wife Laney Mourning Loss of Seventh Child: Baby Girl Is ‘Now Safely in Heaven’

“It is with great sadness that Laney and I share with you the news that our sweet Oakleigh Klover Hayes was born this morning at the hospital and now is safely in heaven. Thank you for honoring our privacy as we grieve,” the couple said in a statement posted to Instagram and Twitter.

“Walker has canceled his immediate upcoming appearances to be home with Laney and their children. We ask that everyone respectfully give them their privacy in this difficult time,” the statement concluded about the couple, who share three daughters and three sons, ranging in age from 2 to 11.

In December, Hayes spoke to PEOPLE about his latest album boom., where he also revealed his wife is his number one fan.

“Our life is so drastically filled with hope and actual things happening and no longer just ‘I believe in you,’ or ‘just hang in there’ or ‘maybe next year,'” he said. “Laney has a way of looking at me and remembering what’s best about me — even though it can be really hidden deep inside me. Her patience is ridiculous. Her faith in my gifts and my talents are beyond my own faith in them.”

Laney and Walker Hayes Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

RELATED: How Walker Hayes’ Family Has Supported Him Over the Years Amid News About Loss of Baby No. 7

The Mobile, Alabama, native previously opened up to PEOPLE in 2017 about life with six children, admitting that he and Laney originally planned on having four kids but “just kept going.”

“Everybody thinks I’m crazy having six kids and chasing this dream,” he said, but added that he told his wife, “‘You’re crazier than anybody because you married me, and you’re still around for all this.’ Honestly, she’s the perfect woman in my opinion. She’s absolutely incredible.”