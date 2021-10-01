Walker Hayes Teams Up with Carin Leon for 'Awesome' Spanish-Language Remix of 'Fancy Like'

Walker Hayes' "Fancy Like" is already a massive hit for country fans in the U.S. — so now, he's spreading the love to a whole new audience.

The singer, 41, is teaming up with Regional Mexican star Carin Leon, 32, for a new version of the song that features a Spanish flair, and will kick off Amazon Original's new Whiskey & Tequila playlist, which combines regional Mexican and country music.

"Fancy Like (Carin Leon Remix – Amazon Original)" was released on Friday along with a special behind-the-scenes video shared exclusively with PEOPLE that features Hayes welcoming Leon to Nashville, and giving him the run-down on everything from food and fashion to how to greet new friends.

"Hearing my song sung in Spanish for the first time was pretty mind-blowing," Hayes said in a statement. "Carin just sounds awesome; he has a lot of swag. It sounds great and I hope his fans will love what he's come up with for 'Fancy Like.'"

Leon, meanwhile, expressed the importance of Amazon Music highlighting Regional Mexican music and supporting Latin artists in the genre, particularly with its strong ties to country music.

"When I first started, we did not think of achieving this level of success or think that our regional Mexican music would reach spaces in the Anglo market, much less in a genre as strong as country. As a musician and also as a person, it means a lot to be one of the first to be doing this kind of collaboration," he said in a statement.

"As a musician, being able to do something like this refreshes what we've been doing, especially being able to collaborate with such a talented artist as Walker and his entire team. Going to Nashville, a city which is home to country music, blows my mind; at times I feel like I need to be pinched to believe it a little bit," he continued.

In the video, Leon arrives in Nashville to meet Hayes for the first time, and the two bond immediately over handshakes and hugs.

After picking out cowboy boots and hats together, as well as a special belt buckle for Leon that features the Mexican flag, Hayes takes his collaborator out for a Music City special: hot chicken, which Leon douses in hot sauce.

"Nashville is a city that makes its own soundtrack. And there's always an amplifier where you least expect it. If a stage is empty, it's an invitation to perform. On stage, everyone is part of the same family. And every night, it's open mic night. It doesn't matter where you're from, how you look, pr what you play. Just as long as you play from the heart," Leon says in the clip before he and Hayes sit down to sing before an audience.

Hayes initially released "Fancy Like" back in June, and watched it soar up the country charts thanks in part to a viral TikTok dance he created with his 15-year-old daughter Lela. He even released a remix featuring Kesha last month.

