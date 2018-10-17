Keeping It Real! See Walker Hayes Wakeboard Behind the Scenes of His '90's Country' Video Shoot

Walker Hayes loves nothing more than making memories with his fans.

Referencing 22 classic hits from the ’90s, including “Strawberry Wine” by Deana Carter, “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Dixie Chicks, “She Thinks My Tractor’s Sexy” by Kenny Chesney, and others, Hayes’ new mashup single “90's Country” is a trip down memory lane.

PEOPLE has an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the music video, which was released on Oct. 11 during a live stream with YouTube.

From balancing on the front of a moving boat while singing to jumping over waves on the wakeboard (wearing jeans that presumably stayed dry!), Hayes proves he’s a man of many talents both on and off the stage.

Walker Hayes "90's Country" Video Shoot Olivia Hanceri

“We got the band ready to rock, we’ve got some sick boats over here, we’re gonna do some stunts,” the "You Broke Up with Me" singer, 38, says in the video. “We apparently have a stunt coordinator, which means we’re gonna be getting dangerous.”

RELATED: Walker Hayes Shares Heartbreak of Losing Baby Girl After Wife Laney’s Uterine Rupture

Suggesting that “safety needs to be paid attention to today,” Hayes later revealed on social media that he hadn’t stepped on a wakeboard in 10 years before attempting the trick for his music video.

Hayes’ wife Laney, their six kids and a handful of other family members and friends played a key role in the video, singing and dancing on the grass as he performed with his band lakeside.

Walker Hayes "90's Country" video shoot Olivia Hanceri

“Just wrapped like two seconds ago,” he said. “Family, friends, great people, wakeboarding, boats!”