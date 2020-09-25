Sister Duo Walker County Take Down a Cheater in Their New 'Shovel' Music Video

"We wanted the storyline to follow the lyrics of the song about how word travels fast in a small town," Sophie Dawn tells PEOPLE

Don't mess with Walker County.

In the new music video for their fiery song "Shovel," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, sister duo Ivy Dene and Sophie Dawn Walker get back at a cheating ex by digging a (very glittery) ditch and throwing all of his belongings into it.

"When writing this song one of our co-writers Trannie Anderson said, 'I have a vision of you girls digging a hole of pure glitter,'" Sophie tells PEOPLE. "We've kept that in mind for the music video ever since. We wanted the storyline to follow the lyrics of the song about how word travels fast in a small town, while also showing women having each other's backs — and taking down a cheater!"

Sophie says that from the moment they wrote "Shovel," which was released earlier this month, they knew it was "special."

"It has all the elements of who we are live in concert," she says. "Keeping that fun, up-tempo sound in our music is important to us, because that's who we are."

Image zoom Walker County's Sophie Dawn and Ivy Dene Shea Flynn

What makes Walker County so unique is the fact that they're not only the artists and singers, but they're also their own band. "With Ivy playing rhythm guitar and me on the drums, we are able to rock out and also show off our musicianship," Sophie says.

That musicianship has already caught the eye of Kelly Clarkson, who tweeted about the sisters on Sept. 5 and said she was "in love."

"We have looked up to Kelly Clarkson ever since watching her season of American Idol," Sophie says. "It means the world to know that she even watched one of our YouTube videos, let alone took the time to share about us. We were and are still over the moon."

Sophie teases that "Shovel" is just the start of what's to come for Walker County.