Walker County Premiere 'Bits & Pieces' Music Video: 'Good Times with Good Friends!'

Walker County is proving that they're definitely a pair of party animals.

In their new music video for "Bits & Pieces," premiering exclusively on PEOPLE, sister duo Ivy Dene and Sophie Dawn Walker are channeling some much-needed party vibes after getting through the tough year. The video follows the sisters and many others waking up in the middle of a trashed house after a wild night of partying, featuring flashbacks and Polaroids of the fun night before.

"This song is what we think the world needs right now. After being locked up in our homes for the past year, a crazy night making memories with friends is what we all have been missing!" Ivy tells PEOPLE. "'Bits & Pieces' is our first single to go to country radio, and we couldn't be more excited to share it with the world. It showcases our fun-loving spirit and introduces people to the Walker County sound… and there's a lot more where that came from! Let's party it up, y'all!"

Walker County Credit: Shea Flynn

"Bits & Pieces" is Walker County's first big single, which was released in January, and was written by award-winning country star Sam Hunt. The music video also gives a glimpse at the sister duo showing off their instrumental talents as members of their own band - Ivy playing the guitar and Sophie on drums while wearing their matching glittery outfits.

"We had the best time filming this music video in LA! It was a blast creating that super fun, house party vibe - and, of course, it's always amazing when Sophie gets to rock out on drums," Ivy adds. "Our director Bobby Hanaford did an amazing job capturing the 'good time' feel that all of us are looking forward to this summer. That's really what 'Bits & Pieces' is all about. Good times with good friends!"