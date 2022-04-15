Wade Bowen Throws Annual Bowen MusicFest and Raises $500K for Local Charities: 'I'm So Proud'

The two-day concert event — held at Baylor University's McClane Stadium Touchdown Alley in Waco, Texas, on April 9 and 10 — featured performances by Lainey Wilson, Deana Carter, Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers, Josh Abbott and more. By the end of the weekend, the festival — benefitting the Bowen Family Foundation — raised $500K for local charities and increased the grand total to $6 million since its inception 20 years ago.

"I never dreamed that we'd still be at it 20 years and millions of dollars later," Bowen tells PEOPLE. "I'm so proud of the way my family, friends and hometown continue to step up with hearts and hands to help make Waco a better place. We believe that music heals and I can't wait to see the good we can do for the community with the funds raised thanks to this incredible group of musicians."