"I got to film [the music video] back in my hometown of Smithville, MO, at a local bar," Casi Joy tells PEOPLE

Casi Joy is living life with no worries!

On Thursday, the 31-year-old The Voice alum released a new music video for her song "Namaste," which PEOPLE can exclusively premiere.

Taking place in a bar, the clip finds Joy singing about a past love who did her wrong, though the country crooner is paying no mind to the hurt her former flame caused.

"Namaste right here and drink this beer / There ain't nothing but goodbyeing for you here / You can turn around / Cause I'm not walking away," she sings on the chorus of the track. "Namaste right here, finish this beer / So you can go ahead and disappear / If you're thinking I'mma buckle, boy, bye / Not today / Nah Nah namaste."

"Filming the music video for 'Namaste' was such a special experience! I got to film it back in my hometown of Smithville, Missouri, at a local bar [Humphrey's] that's been there since before I was born," Joy tells PEOPLE of filming. "To get to invite and include all the fans who've supported me since the beginning filled my heart! A couple of my elementary teachers and coaches even showed up."

"I have such a deep love and appreciation for my hometown, and this was my chance to show that," she continues. "I also got to give my dog Danny Boy his time in the limelight! He loves getting to go to the bar and get special treats from the kitchen."

The music video, Joy says, was a project she wanted to be "quirky, comedic, and fun," which she adds is "basically my treatment for life."

"The song is about that moment after a breakup where you think it's your night to be at your favorite bar, but the ex shows up," she says. "So we played that out, but with the ex 'trying' to crash beer yoga and pick up girls right in front of me. Spoiler alert, it ain't working!"

One fun moment during the video, where Joy arm wrestles a man twice her size, also came about all thanks to the country singer.

Detailing that she "begged" director Lucas Cohen to let her "arm wrestle the biggest guy I could find in the bar," Joy noted, "It's my favorite part. I wanted the video to be empowering to women, that you don't have to leave the bar or have less of a good time just because your ex showed up. Nah, I'mma stay right here and drink this beer!"

Back in 2017, Joy wowed all four coaches on The Voice with her rendition of LeAnn Rimes' "Blue."

After her performance, and after getting a 4-chair turn from each of the judges, Joy chose to be a part of Shelton's team. She was later eliminated during the first week of the live shows.