Vocalist Deborah McCrary Dead at 67, The McCrary Sisters Confirm 'With Deep Sorrow'

"​​It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah," wrote The McCrary Sisters in a statement released Thursday

Deborah McCrary, vocalist of The McCrary Sisters, has died. She was 67.

The Nashville-born singer, who's performed in the sibling quartet since its 2010 formation, died on Wednesday, The McCrary Sisters confirmed in a statement: "​​It is with deep sorrow that we share the news of the passing of our beloved sister Deborah."

Deborah's cause of death is currently unknown.

Ann McCrary, Alfreda McCrary, Deborah McCrary, and Regina McCrary of the McCrary The McCrary Sisters | Credit: Terry Wyatt/Getty

Born June 17, 1954, to former Baptist preacher and gospel musician Reverend Samuel H. "Sam" McCrary, Deborah performed in the Grammy-nominated BCM Mass Choir, graced the Madison Square Garden stage with Ray Stevens and once sang with Elvis Presley and Isaac Hayes on Dinah Shore's variety show in her early years.

Deborah later worked as a nurse before forming the group with her three sisters: Ann, Regina, and Alfreda. She was known as the low, deep-voiced member of The McCrary Sisters.

The McCrary Sisters Maren Morris and The McCrary Sisters | Credit: Rick Diamond/Getty

The McCrary Sisters released their first album, Our Journey, in October 2010 and have since put out three follow-up studio records — 2013's All the Way, 2015's Let's Go, and 2019's A Very McCrary Christmas — as well as a live album, 2017's Live.

Rounder Records, the label through which the group released Live, shared a statement about Deborah's death to social media on Thursday. "We are saddened by the news of Deborah McCrary's passing," read the post. "Our hearts go out to her family during this difficult time."

The group has long performed as part of the house band at the Americana Music Honors & Awards, and in recent years they've lent their voices to several folk and country artists' albums. They sang backup on "Choctaw County Affair" from Carrie Underwood's 2015 album Storyteller, "Do Right By Me" from Margo Price's 2017 album All American Made, and "All of the Women" from Allison Russel's 2021 album Outside Child.