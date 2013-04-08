ACM Week in Six Sizzling Seconds: Country Goes Vegas in Vine Videos

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas – usually.

But when Nashville’s biggest stars descend on Sin City for the ACM Awards, there’s no telling what’ll happen when The Strip is full of cowboys bumping their bedazzled elbows with Elvis.

Check out what happened when PEOPLE caught ’em in the act during ACM weekend.

Elvis (a.k.a., Victor Trevino, Jr.), embraces his inner country Hound Dog.

They’re wearing cowboy hats – and not much else! The guys from Thunder from Down Under take it off their heads.

G'Day mate?! It's a good day, indeed, when the Thunder from Down Under guys embrace their country side. @th… https://t.co/hw24ZkmgMn — People (@people) April 6, 2013

From one epic performance to another! Stephen Barker Liles and Eric Gunderson (Love and Theft) cool off backstage at Party for a Cause.

America’s Next Top Country Model? Dustin Lynch proves he’s got the moves backstage at Party for a Cause.

Life in Vegas is such a drag sometimes – even when you’re gorgeous. Just sashay away and ask Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Shania Twain – a.k.a., the female impersonators from Frank Marino’s Divas Las Vegas at The Quad!