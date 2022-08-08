Amy Grant's Husband Vince Gill and Daughter Corinna Honor Her on Stage After Bike Accident

Vince Gill hit the stage with a special guest as his wife, Amy Grant, continues to heal.

Last Friday, the second night of a four-night residency at the Ryman in Nashville, Gill, 65, welcomed he and Grant's youngest child, Corinna, for a surprise performance, as seen in a post on his wife's Facebook page.

Gill told the crowd he had not been playing his hit "When My Amy Prays" (which he wrote for his wife) regularly as of late, "because of her accident and everything she's been going through we've been thinking a lot about her."

"I thought how sweet it would be for her youngest to sing this song I wrote for her," he said of the song, which won the Grammy Award for best country solo performance in 2021.

Corinna then began to sing "When My Amy Prays," tweaking the lyrics to "when my mama prays" – which the audience later applauded.

Vince Gill and daughter Corinna. Amy Grant/Facebook

The tribute came just over a week after the The "Baby Baby" singer, 61, was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital and treated for cuts and abrasions after she fell while cycling with a friend, a rep for Grant confirmed to PEOPLE. She was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

According to the latest post from Grant's Facebook page, the fall also "left her unconscious for about 10 minutes and with a concussion."

Two days later, the singer's team shared an update on her official Instagram page, telling fans sh was on the road to recovery.

"Earlier this week Amy Grant was in an accident after hitting a pothole while riding her bicycle with a friend (note: she was wearing a helmet)," the post read alongside a photo of a happy Grant performing onstage. "Following a brief hospitalization where she was treated for her injuries, doctors have ordered additional recovery time at home for Amy, where she is now resting comfortably."

The post added that "due to the doctor's orders," Grant will postpone her upcoming shows for next month – where she was scheduled to perform in Knoxville, Chattanooga, Jackson City, and Wilmington – until April and June of next year.

The accident came two years after the Christian pop singer underwent open-heart surgery to correct a rare condition with which she was born, but only discovered at a check-up.

Grant was diagnosed wit PAPVR (partial anomalous pulmonary venous return), and confirmed she underwent successful surgery in June 2020.

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," the "Breath of Heaven" singer told Good Morning America last year. "It's more like, 'Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse.' All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, 'Oh, I got nothing on the radar,' just get somebody else to check it out."

Earlier this month, Grant was tapped as one of five recipients of this year's Kennedy Center Honors. She'll be honored on the Kennedy Center Opera House stage in Washington, D.C., on December 4.