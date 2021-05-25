Vikings Star Alexander Ludwig Takes a Shot at Country Music: 'This Is What I Grew Up With'

"There really isn't a roadmap. I feel so frickin' grateful that Nashville has welcomed me with open arms," the rising singer-songwriter tells PEOPLE

Alexander Ludwig has never written a song for the love of his life.

But he can explain.

"I don't feel like any song would ever do justice to how I feel about her," admits Ludwig, 29, during an interview with PEOPLE while on a road trip to New Orleans alongside his new bride Lauren Dear and their two dogs. "I hope one day I have a song I can show her and be like, 'This is the masterpiece. This is the one.' But my gut tells me that I don't think I'm going to ever be satisfied."

He laughs for a moment.

"But I'm going to keep writing. And hopefully one day, I'll write that song."

And while he patiently waits for that day, Ludwig finds himself well on his way to telling the story of the other pieces of his life via the May 21 release of his self-titled debut EP. Produced by fellow songwriters and longtime members of Jason Aldean's band Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, the EP features five laidback yet sonically impressive tracks that serve as a follow-up to Ludwig's much-loved 2020 song "Let Me Be Your Whiskey."

Granted, pursuing his passion for singing and songwriting has been a lifetime quest in a way, with the roots being planted long before Ludwig became best known for his acting chops. Raised outside of Vancouver, Ludwig played his first guitar at the age of 9, wrote his first song at 12 and has long found the storytelling nature of country music in his soul's sole lane.

And while Ludwig's natural singing talent can't be denied, he is the first to admit that initially, he found it hard to break into the country music industry without someone thinking he was simply another one-off.

"It was like I was trying to find a way into this community that I didn't really understand," admits Ludwig, who caught his first big break at stardom acting in The Hunger Games.

"With acting, it's kind of simple in terms of — you find yourself an agent, you go to auditions, you hear a million no's, you get a thick skin, and then hopefully something happens. With music, it's a little bit more complicated. There really isn't a roadmap. I feel so frickin' grateful that Nashville has welcomed me with open arms, and I think a lot of that is because I went there with my hat in my hand and was just like, 'This is my life. This is what I grew up with. This is just as important to me as anything.'"

It's this drive to create the very best project that can be heard loud and clear in album standouts such as "Summer Crazy" and "Sunset Town."

"I would say those two songs are as true to me as it gets," explains Ludwig, who has long been inspired by country greats such as Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney and his brand-new label mate Aldean. "If I could be in that lane for the rest of my life, I'd be so happy because those are the kinds of songs that drew me to country music in the first place."

And while Ludwig continues to add to his already impressive acting career with starring roles in movies such as Bad Boys for Life opposite Will Smith and Martin Lawrence and television series such as the History Channel's Vikings, his music career remains as important as ever.