Engaged country singer Tyler Rich says wedding planning is officially underway.

The rising star, 33, popped the question to fiancée Sabina Gadecki several years ago, according to Taste of Country. The couple shared an engagement update during an interview with PEOPLE on the 2019 CMT Awards red carpet Wednesday night.

“We’re a little more than four months out,” Rich said of the big day. “We’re trying to plan it. It’s a little stressful but it’s coming together.”

Gadecki said her future husband is a natural-born planner and has been helping out a lot.

“I didn’t realize most brides do it all,” she said. “Tyler has really taken the reigns.”

The “11:11” singer jokingly responded: “Step in [or] kind of do most of it.”

Tyler Rich and Sabina Gadecki REX/Shutterstock

Rich and Gadecki, who met at Stagecoach (a country music festival held in Indio, California every year) want fun festival vibes reflected in their wedding — Rich says his reception “must have” is an open bar.

“Because our life is music festivals every weekend and living life and raging together, we really want it to feel like a party,” Gadecki said. “We want to bring a music festival to our wedding.”

Gadecki admitted that, if it were up to her, the wedding would be small and intimate.

But Rich said, “It’s going to be big.”

Robby Klein/Getty

Last year, the musician’s debut single, “The Difference,” hit the No. 1 spot on SiriusXM’s The Highway. He also opened for Brett Young on tour in the fall, and released his self-titled EP. On Sept. 25, he achieved a major career milestone by making his Grand Ole Opry debut in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the midst of his whirlwind 2018, the singer opened up to PEOPLE about everything from his Harry Potter obsession to the time he stole a dog.

Growing up in the suburbs of Sacramento, Rich knew from a young age he wanted to be a country musician. As a kid, he fell in love with the movie Pure Country and began listening to George Strait and Garth Brooks with his uncle. “I always wanted to emulate my uncle,” Rich told PEOPLE at the time. “So I picked up a guitar and learned all the songs he was playing — all of which were country songs.”