Inside Tyler Rich and Sabina Gadecki's Fabulous Festival-Themed Wedding: All the Photos

When Rich and Gadecki sat down to plan their dream evening with Sara Fried of Fête Nashville Luxury Weddings, the couple of more than three years decided to pay tribute to where it all started.

“We met at the Stagecoach Festival and spend so much of our time on the road at shows,” they told PEOPLE. “So we wanted to throw a festival-themed wedding so our guests could take a step into our lives for a night.”