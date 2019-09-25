Inside Tyler Rich and Sabina Gadecki's Fabulous Festival-Themed Wedding: All the Photos

MR. & MRS.
The “Leave Her Wild” singer and L.A.’s Finest actress tied the knot in front of 275 guests on Friday evening at Saddle Woods Farm.
THE INSPIRATION
When Rich and Gadecki sat down to plan their dream evening with Sara Fried of Fête Nashville Luxury Weddings, the couple of more than three years decided to pay tribute to where it all started.
“We met at the Stagecoach Festival and spend so much of our time on the road at shows,” they told PEOPLE. “So we wanted to throw a festival-themed wedding so our guests could take a step into our lives for a night.”
THE DETAILS
“My ‘something old’ is my mother’s veil. I took the beautiful lace and tulle and had it turned into our ring bearer’s pillow, a small purse for my day, as well as my garter,” Gadecki told PEOPLE.
Rich, 33, and Gadecki, 35, used the site Minted to design all of their menus, table numbers, save the dates, invites, day-of-pieces and thank you cards in one place.
SOMETHING BORROWED
Bridesmaid Ayesha Curry lent her longtime friend the bracelet she wore to her own wedding to NBA star Steph Curry.
“We have been friends for 10 years and have seen the love of each of our relationships grow,” Gadecki told PEOPLE. “It felt so meaningful to wear something borrowed from a dear friend, whose love I admire.”
FESTIVAL FEEL
Later revelers—in true festival style—wore flower crowns and partied amid neon lights and tepees and enjoyed food-truck treats like sliders and donuts.
ANIMAL HOUSE
The venue — Saddle Woods Farm in Murfreesboro, Tennessee — is also home to friendly goats.
UNDER WRAPS
Gadecki kicked off her heels for the reception, changing into custom Converse with her and Rich’s initials and wedding date on the back.
BEST DRESSED
Gadecki wore two different gowns by Israeli designer Galia Lahav for the ceremony and reception, and she described them as the “perfect combination of both sexy and playful.”
“You can see and feel from the details that the dresses were made with a lot of love,” said the actress, who calls herself the “most indecisive person known to man” and tried on a lot of dresses before making her decision.
Rich wore a charcoal suit by Italian designer Boglioli, and he completed his look with a Rolex Yacht-Master from Crown & Caliber.
THE SPEECHES
When it came time for speeches, Rich and Gadecki’s best men and maids of honor (six in all) walked up and took turns passing around the microphone.
FURRY FRIENDS
Gadecki’s new goat pal even got its own flower crown for the festivities.
PARTY HARD
The reception was “the dance party of all parties,” Rich said, pictured here serenading his bride.
“Our friends and family couldn’t stay still if they wanted to. Sabina’s family is all from Poland and rowdy as they come. You mix that with our crazy friends, and it’s going down.”
STRONG FOUNDATION
“We have always trusted each other, and never let any insecurities or fear of anything get in between us,” the couple said. “We fully support each other’s dreams and 100 percent the person each of us are inside. We embrace that fully.”
LOOKING AHEAD
“I’m so excited to build a life together from scratch,” Rich told PEOPLE. “To know that decades from now when there is a new generation beneath us, that it all started back in September 2019 when we kissed and said ‘I do.’ It’s a really beautiful thing.”