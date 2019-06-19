Tyler Rich on Writing 'Leave Her Wild' & Acting with Fiancée Sabina Gadecki in 'The Difference' Music Video
Country Singer Tyler Rich talks wedding planning, performing at Stagecoach and his upcoming tour with Keith Urban
