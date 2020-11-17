"After 13 days of being on the tour bus in the driveway I’m finally covid free," the Florida Georgia Line member shared on his Instagram

Tyler Hubbard Reunites with His Family After Testing Negative for COVID-19: 'Back in the House'

Tyler Hubbard has reunited with his family after spending nearly two weeks quarantining on his tour bus due to the novel coronavirus.

The Florida Georgia Line member, 33, announced that he tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday, sharing the news on his Instagram alongside a photo himself celebrating with wife Hayley and their children: daughter Olivia Rose, 2½, and sons Luca Reed, 15 months, and Atlas Roy, 7 weeks.

"After 13 days of being on the tour bus in the driveway I’m finally covid free and back in the house," he wrote. "Family dinner never felt so good. So thankful."

On his Instagram Stories, the country star said it was "a big night at the Hubbard house."

"I took a COVID test this morning and it just came back negative, which means I get to take a shower and go hug my family and go have dinner together," he shared. "I could not be more excited."

In another post, Hubbard documented how he freshened up for Hayley, 33, after leaving quarantine.

"2 days no shower. 13 days no beard love," he captioned a selfie of his unkempt hair. "I hope you ready for me honey."

Hubbard first revealed his coronavirus diagnosis earlier this month in an Instagram post. At the time, the father of three said he had tested positive for COVID-19, but was luckily asymptomatic and quarantining on his tour bus outside of his home.

"Some of y'all guessed it..... Got the Rona," he wrote. "Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful."

Since then, Hubbard has been documenting his time in quarantine on social media. On Saturday, the singer shared a video of his children visiting him from outside his tour bus.

"My morning visitors made my day," he wrote alongside the clip, which showed him opening up his door to have a socially distanced visit with his kids, who wore a pair of festive costumes.

Hubbard — who also spent his time in quarantine writing songs — went on to share some footage from a FaceTime call with his daughter.

"Air hugs and FaceTime kisses from my angel," he wrote alongside one Instagram Story post, adding in another, "I’m so ready for the real thing..should only be a couple more days. I’m over covid and being quarantined."