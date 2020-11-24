"Honestly, I feel really fortunate. I was able to have 13 days of alone time on the bus, which was bittersweet," the country crooner said

Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard Says He 'Made the Most' of His Time Quarantining with COVID

Tyler Hubbard is on the mend!

The Florida Georgia Line star, 33, opened up about his recent bout with the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one silver lining that came with having the respiratory illness.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"I'm good," the country crooner said of his health in a statement from his label, obtained by California-based radio station KFRG. "Honestly, I feel really fortunate. I was able to have 13 days of alone time on the bus, which was bittersweet."

Noting that he did miss his wife Hayley and their three kids — daughter Olivia Rose, 2½, and sons Luca Reed, 15 months, and Atlas Roy, 9 weeks — "like crazy," Tyler added that he "didn't feel terrible so I got to make the most of it."

"I wrote a bunch of songs and made the most of the time," he said after being released from quarantine on Nov. 16. "And it kind of flew by but I feel great."

Image zoom Tyler Hubbard | Credit: John Shearer/Getty

Earlier this month, the "Long Live" singer revealed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was quarantining on his tour bus outside of his home.

"Some of y'all guessed it..... Got the Rona," Hubbard captioned a selfie of himself outside of his house and wearing a baseball cap. "Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful," he wrote.

In a series of Instagram Story posts and another post on her Instagram feed, Hayley, 33, further explained the situation, revealing the family had been on lockdown for the past week.

"We've been quarantined since Wednesday night when Tyler got his first positive COVID test right after someone told him he may have been exposed … he's pretty asymptomatic," she said at the time. "He did infect two other people and it's seriously a miracle I don't have it, because he was barely in the same room [with the other people]."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Hayley also said the couple's younger son Atlas was being cared for by their nanny Katie Kelley at her own home in an attempt to keep the virus away from his burgeoning immune system.

"Tyler tested positive for COVID 19 — but luckily so far we're all still negative & he's asymptomatic for the most part🙏🏻," she said. "With all the craziness going on this year it's extra confirmation how little is in our control."

"I did have a freak out moment and told Tyler not take it personally because it wasn't his fault, but yes I was frustrated at the sequence of events and how it seemingly felt like I had to pull most of the weight the last couple months with his [ruptured Achilles tendon and broken ankle] surgery right before [the] birth of our 3rd child and now this while we have a newborn that I can't see for 14 days and two very active toddlers ... and not to mention it has put some of my projects on hold that I've been so excited about," she admitted.

"After my 'moment' I chose to think of all the MANY positive things, one being that I get lots of one on one time with Olivia and Luca," she added at the time. "There's so much to be grateful for and I can't wait for Tyler to finish his quarantine so we can all be together as a family again!!"

RELATED VIDEO: Nelly Calls Himself the 'Black Tom Brady' on New Song with Florida Georgia Line

Throughout his time quarantining away from his family, Hubbard also documented his experience and how his family made the best of their time apart from one another.

In mid-November, Hubbard shared a sweet video that showed him getting a visit from his two oldest children, who were clad in a pair of festive costumes. "My morning visitors made my day," he wrote alongside the post.

Hayley also went on to post an adorable photo from the morning outing, which showed their eldest children standing outside his tour bus door. "They knock on his door every day hoping it's the day they get to hug him,” the mom of three captioned the heartwarming picture.

That day came Nov. 16. "After 13 days of being on the tour bus in the driveway I’m finally covid free and back in the house," Hubbard wrote. "Family dinner never felt so good. So thankful."