Justin Bieber’s “Yummy” is getting the country treatment with some help from Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard.

On Tuesday, the pop star, 25, dropped a remix of the single — which he originally released in January as his first solo track in four years — with the duo, who couldn’t have been more excited to participate.

“We’ve always been fans of [Justin] Bieber and when we first heard ‘Yummy,’ the hook was so fresh and catchy,” Kelley, 34, tells PEOPLE. “It’s exactly how music should be — fun!”

On the remix, Bieber adds a distinctive twang to his vocals and switches up the lyrics to give them a country twist, like in the pre-chorus when he sings “horseback, watch the sunset” instead of “jet set, watch the sunset.”

Then, in the second verse, Florida Georgia Line takes over and sings, “I been up in Waffle House, but you my Chik-fil-A/ And I been into waffle fries since our first date/ Ain’t got time for playin’, I’ma clean your whole plate (Girl, I’ma lick it up)/ Woo, yes, yummy, let me take ya to the country/ We can call it home cookin’, I’m your chicken, you my dumpling.”

In addition, Hubbard’s 2-year-old daughter Olivia — whom he shares with wife Hayley — can be heard saying “Yummy” at the beginning and end of the track. Of how the cameo came to be, Hubbard, 33, tells PEOPLE it was “completely unexpected.”

“My family came by the studio to hang out, and Liv loves to wear headphones — so we put them on and moved the mic in front of her,” Hubbard says. “She said, ‘Yummy,’ and we knew in that moment that we needed to add it in. Now every time she hears the song she says, ‘That’s me.’”

On the day of the remix’s release, Hayley, 32, shared a photo of Hubbard and Olivia in the recording studio to Instagram with the caption, “Liv laying her vocals down on the new @justinbieber @floridageorgialine yummy country remix.”

The remix isn’t the first country collaboration for Bieber, who previously released the song “10,000 Hours” with country duo Dan + Shay.

“Yummy” was released as the lead single off of Bieber’s new album Changes, which topped the Billboard 200 chart for the seventh time on Monday following its Valentine’s Day release. With his five studio albums, plus Never Say Never: The Remixes and Believe Acoustic, going No. 1, Bieber surpasses Elvis Presley as the youngest solo artist to have seven chart-topping albums.